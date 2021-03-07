LTS will host the “Brim & Bridle” Fashion Show this Saturday – Book your tickets now





Edge and flange (Click on the link above for the promotion on “Brim and Bridle”) The first high-end “Fashion Show” of the 2021 season is about to enter the race. This coming Saturday, March 13,Louisville Thoroughbred Societywill host the ‘Brim and Bridle’ fashion extravaganza at Louisville’s newest and best private members’ club in downtown Louisville. Attendees will be the first to experience some of the latest trends from this year’s Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks season, including hats for men and women and specially designed for the most talked about and anticipated spring events. The spring colors will be broadcast everywhere. Professional models – from the Heyman Talent Artists Agency – will be on hand to put on the wardrobes and walk the podium to offer you both a visual and a performance. Here’s a link to the models that will be available to work on the track and showcase our best and brightest Oaks and Derby fashions: https://www.heymantalent.com/auditions/audition_talent.cfm?id=ub10p3409qjksk There will be sets assembled for the young and the mature; for men and women; for fun and style. Vendors will also have tables full of props to review and purchase. If that’s not glamorous enough to shop around? Consider this: Rachel – 2 Rachel – 1 (Click the link for photos of our host, Rachel McLaughlin) Rachel McLaughlin – Indiana Grand & Casino’s lovable, gifted and most talented race analyst – will be the event’s special host and host. She brings her own confident sense of style and fashion to the mic, along with her knowledge and expertise of the thoroughbred racing scene. Often times Rachel adds a touch of humor and comedic relief to spice up the fun at any event. It all adds up to fun, fashion, high heels and drama. And that adds up to an event that no Derby (or Oaks) spectator will want to miss. Make your reservations now. There will only be 80 tickets sold, and as of Sunday afternoon there were only 15 available. Get your order now. You can order your tickets by going to www.thelouisvillethoroughbredsociety.com and clicking on the “Brim and Bridle” link. The doors will open at 11 a.m. and those with a ticket will be admitted and immediately treated to one of the best bars in the area and some of the best adult drinks. A free Mimosa and Blood Mary bar will allow you to explore the exquisite surroundings and enjoy all the glamor of the upscale establishment. A light lunch will be served at noon and “The Show” will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. A free “champagne flute” will be offered to you. Come join us. It promises to be a bullet. Literally.

