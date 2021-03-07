Emma Corrin chooses Schiaparelli for her first couture moment at the Critics Choice Awards

After winning the Golden Globes for Best Actress for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales in The crown and with her custom Miu Miu ruffle neck dress, Emma Corrin returns to the virtual red carpet for tonight’s Critics Choice Awards with a renewed sense of anticipation and her first couture gown.

The actor, nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, is in the middle of a rite of passage that all red carpet starlets can enjoy: her first awards season. But the story of Corrin and her Schiaparelli dress will largely unfold through a cropping of portraits. A shame for the actor, but also for the ever-expanding group of fashion evangelists who have come to anticipate the first Vogue star blanket wardrobe choice.

The cropped, off-the-shoulder, black-styled dress adorned with quintessentially conceptual Schiaparellis embellishments has been on Corrins’ radar ever since her stylist, Harry Lambert, sent her a photo of it when the collection was revealed during sewing week in January.

Emma Corrin pictured in Rosewood London, wearing the Schiaparelli couture with Jimmy Choo shoes and Wolford tights. © William Waterworth

For Lambert, it was the dress of the season, so he began to reserve it as soon as possible for Corrin. I’ve been obsessed with everything Schiaparelli has done recently and to me it looked like one of the looks of the week in couture. He thought the aforementioned fashion fans would wait and see which actor was daring enough to don the Schiaparelli minidress, and he’s clearly delighted that it just so happens to be his client. Glad to see the reactions. I think people are very interested to see who is going to wear it and, I hate to say it, but I feel a little smug that we got it, he chuckled on a WhatsApp voice note. I really want to thank Schiaparelli for letting Emma wear this look.

Corrins dress, as seen in the Schiaparelli Couture Spring / Summer 2021 lookbook.

The importance of the girl of the moment who chooses to wear Schiaparelli is also not lost on the house’s artistic director, Daniel Roseberry. Emmas on fire. We couldn’t be happier that she chose to wear Schiaparelli, the Texas native told British Vogue by email. The house is having a while, and it matches Emmas perfectly. I think you can see by choosing this look that she thinks for herself and dresses for herself, and these are values ​​that Maison Schiaparelli has always stood for.

Although laced up with a contemporary twist, the dress reflects the same abstract approach that has defined Elsa Schiaparellis’ work at her eponymous house. The look was inspired by a 1930s Schiaparelli jacket, Roseberry shared. [Weve] took those incredibly crisp shoulders and intense embroidery and made them modern and stylish, while still retaining surreal elements. The embellishment, which is sure to emerge as the most notable design detail of awards season, comes with matching earrings. Has a look ever lent itself so well to dressing at the waist?

On closer inspection, the detail of the dress is made up of 14 beaded fish placed around a cutout.

I feel like this is the ultimate Zoom dress, Lambert said. It’s all in the detail at the top and the earrings. I think in a Zoom dress or outfit contest we picked the winner. That said, this is a competition he would like to withdraw from soon. Can’t wait to never have to dress for a Zoom again, Lambert chuckled. These designers put so much into a look and just see [it from] the size is such a bummer, and so sad for the clothes. Corrin and Lambert duly worked with a photographer on a pre-ceremony photoshoot to show it off in all its glory.

The Emma Corrins Critics Choice Awards beauty look was inspired by Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio in the 90s. © William Waterworth

The beauty notes, meanwhile, shifted from the 17th century to her Golden Globes makeup referencing Pierrot’s clowns to more contemporary muses: Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio. Corrin adopts the simple, barely made-up look that Moss popularized in the ’90s, with minimal products being used to draw attention to the flawless complexion of the 25-year-old. Corrins’ hair cut is Leo in his teenage years, who just got a season of awards and a sharp seam.

