Taye Diggs Fashion Hosts Critics Choice Awards

Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston styled Diggs in Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton on Sunday night, a highlight of their new partnership.



Taye is someone Sarah and I have always wanted to work with, says Zadrian Smith, who along with Sarah Edmiston styled Taye Diggs for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. We really love the idea of ​​working with people whose values ​​and morals are right with us and what he’s done with the books he’s written, and how great a grandfather he is and the projects he’s working on is the kind of person we want to work with.

For the third year in a row, Diggs is hosting the awards show on March 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., On The CW.

“I grew up really impressed with Ralph Lauren, the preparation and everything that was,” says Diggs of his personal style. “Now that I’m much, much older, I like the comfort. My son is into sports, so we go sneaker shopping together all the time. The actor, currently featured on The CW All American, is also set to reunite with the original cast of The best man for the spin-off of Peacock’s limited series from the film.

London-based Smith and Edmiston recently joined forces after a decade in the industry, reunited during the pandemic by their mutual friend, photographer Misan Harriman. We were discouraged by some of the aspects of the industry that are responsible for projecting an idea of ​​beauty that is not inclusive, Edmiston explains. We were also a little disheartened by how the fashion industry can be reckless in terms of racism and ageism and somewhat misogynist.

In their first nine months of working together, the duo recently dressed Kingsley Ben-Adir for the BAFTAs, and have also worked with Naomi Scott, Lachlan Watson, Arlissa and Naama Preis. Their partnership, Edmiston continues, is like a small family and we only really work with people whose values ​​and morals align with our own.

Smith describes their approach to style when trying to honor the identity of the client. We saw that Taye likes a hat and he’s a pretty classic guy and we just wanted to bring that up. Diggs first look on Sunday night is a champagne Giorgio Armani suit with a black satin lapel, worn with a Longines watch and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

The first look is the quintessential lead man, the Giorgio Armani moment, continues Smith, and we are very grateful to the entire Giorgio Armani team. We wanted to honor the classic Taye, but we also wanted to lift it.

Diggs, who also writes performance-oriented children’s books, including the next, “Why?” A Conversation About Breed, ”to be published in October by Macmillan describes the look as a reconciliation of his love of preparation and flair. “I am very colorful, I like to make pop; even when I was preppy, I was always drawn to more vibrant colors, patterns, polka dots and stripes, ”he says. “[It] I just feel classy, ​​looking at Sammy Davis Jr. and the Rat Pack in that type of look, the tuxedo and the black pants, the pointy kicks. Everything is in place. I feel like that in this first outfit. “

Edmiston adds that Tayes’ personality was the main inspiration: all the wonderful energy and grace that [Taye] brings to everything he does, which is why we were so excited, because this is the dream person to dress. Giving our customers the chance to wear clothes that reflect their values ​​and reflect what is important to them and tell about their current situation in their life, that’s all.

Diggs’ second look for the evening takes up its classic style and adds a touch. We’ve all seen the news of the lack of support for black designers at the Golden Globes, says Smith. For me and Sarah, diversity and inclusion are the biggest beating drums, and it’s for women’s empowerment, it’s for trans rights, LGBT rights, for minorities. So, the designer who made the most sense for Taye on this occasion was Virgil Abloh. What Virgil is doing at Vutton is absolutely amazing.

The double-breasted Louis Vutton suit that Smith and Edmiston paired with the same Longines watch and Jimmy Choo shoes is subtly unexpected. Virgil plays with proportions, shapes and textures, Smith continues the work of Abloh, the male artistic director of Louis Vuitton. The great thing about this costume is that it’s a bit 80, it’s a bit oversized and also it did a really interesting thing where normally you would see the buttons on a double breasted suit, where the buttons would come out, Virgil kind of kept this closed so you didn’t see that detail.

About the second look, Diggs says it’s “obviously a lot more expensive and better cut, but it was the same style I was looking for at my junior prom. I love it, the length, the pants being a bit. more bagg. Nostalgic, literally. And that proves it’s all coming back. “(For the evening’s grooming, Diggs worked with Dane Cristian Diego and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, who used the Pat McGrath Labs and Patrick Ta Beauty products. )

Although based in the UK, Smith has dual citizenship which allowed him to move to Los Angeles for awards season (working with assistant stylist Jazmine Gandhi), despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We started preparing for this at the end of January, so the timelines are much longer, Smith says of the effect of the pandemic on their process. You really have to start thinking about it and connecting with brands a lot sooner because obviously last-minute days don’t really exist, especially if you want to ship things from other countries.

Their partnership may be new, but Smith and Edmiston (both represented by The Wall Group) say they really enjoy working together and are perfectly aligned in their philosophies. Neither of us has an interest in painting our aesthetic on the client, says Edmiston. We’re both interested in really going under the hood of customer aesthetics and what looks like it, and then we just want to elevate it and maybe modernize it.