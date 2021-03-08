Emma Corrin looks chic in a cutout dress at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards – Footwear News





Emma Corrin sparkles in the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards. On Sunday, Corrin took to Instagram to show off her look for the ceremony, wearing a bold minidress by Schiaparelli. The dress, which is in bonded velvet jersey, Features padded sleeves and a center cutout embellished with three-dimensional jewels in the brand’s signature Tooth Pearl pattern. Corrin teamed the look with sheer black tights and wore her hair in a wet, sleek style. As for the shoes, Corrin went for bold black bumps. The heels featured a pointed toe and rested on a stiletto heel. For this year’s show, Corrin is shortlisted for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s “The Crown”. The nod comes after she won Best Actress in a Dramatic TV Series at the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday. That night, Corrin wowed in a studded puff sleeve dress by Miu Miu. Tonight, the Critics’ Choice Awards air live at 7 p.m. ET on The CW. The show can also be streamed live on Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV. Taye Diggs is hosting this year’s ceremony, making it his third consecutive time. The actor will host live from the Barker Hangar stage in Santa Monica. Fashion aside, the night is sure to be a big one for Netflix. The streaming platform is in place for 72 nominations. Nominations include Amanda Seyfried, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Mank” and Zendaya, who is also voted for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie”. Click the gallery to see the best dressed stars from past Critics’ Choice Awards runway shows.







