The Falcons Sweep Classic Army Freedom Series In Walk Off Mode





KINSTON, North Carolina The Air Force Academy baseball team swept the Freedom Classic three-game series over rival Army West Point in an extra inning, 5-4, Sunday afternoon, March 7, at Grainger Stadium . First-year student Sam kulasingam was the hero, because his single walk-off was the hit of the match. Walk offffffffff pic.twitter.com/SEPRXRknOZ Air Force Baseball (@AF_Baseball) March 7, 2021 The Air Force Academy baseball team swept the Freedom Classic three-game series over rival Army West Point in an extra inning, 5-4, Sunday afternoon, March 7, at Grainger Stadium . First-year studentwas the hero, because his single walk-off was the hit of the match. As a team, AF continued their high offensive production, recording 11 team hits. Sophomore Blake Covin led the way with three hits, while junior Gabriel Garcia had two, including a triple and an RBI. On the mound, senior Ben Hauser took the victory, the first of his career, after throwing a scoreless top of the tenth, with a pair of K. Junior Zach Argo got off to a solid start in a no-decision decision, having finished the top four, allowing just one point while suppressing one. Also in relief, senior Joe martinez iii came out of a base-laden jam he acquired with a pair of K’s, while junior Nathan Award and first year student Paul Skenes , the starting DH, both threw a pair of frames, both allowing only one race with one strikeout each. The Falcons took the lead in the first on an RBI junior brace Braydon Altorfer , but the Army responded early in the second with an RBI brace to go 1-1 from the start. AF regained the advantage at the end of the third on an RBI single from Garcia and a fly bag from senior Christian Gambale , putting the count to 3-1, which held in the fifth. At the top of the fifth, the military loaded the bases without withdrawal, prompting Martinez III to step out of the pen. The southpaw gave up a run on a sack fly, but used a pair of Ks to get out of the traffic jam with the lead, 3-2, halfway through. The Black Knights tied the game early in the sixth on a solo home run, but AF had the immediate response. The Falcons loaded the bags on two walks and a single and senior Tommy gillman drew the third step of the frame to make it 4-3. After a scoreless seventh and eighth, the army rallied in the ninth with the choice of an RBI defender, to tie the game at 4-4 and force a bottom of the ninth. Garcia tripled with two strikeouts to put the winning point in third place with two strikeouts, but a fly out ended the threat. Hauser entered the top of the tenth and struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom of the tenth, Skenes chose, and was pinched with a sophomore Trayden Tamiya . After another single and the choice of a defenseman, Tamiya ended up third with two strikeouts. Kulasingam then played the hero, ripping a single through the right side to lead to Tamiya and win the game, securing the sweep of Service Academy rivals. AF will be back in action next weekend with a pair of games in Tucson, Ariz. Against host UA Wildcats, as well as in Wichita state, March 13-14. The first game will take place against the Shockers on Saturday, March 13 with a first pitch at 1 p.m.







