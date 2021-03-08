JMU Men’s Basketball Falls To Elon 72-71 In Heartbreaker Fashion | Sports

It was a historic season for the Dukes, but it all fell apart in a 72-71 loss in the CAA Championship quarterfinals. A year after the heartbreaking loss of Elon in the CAA 2020 tournament, the demons of JMU make the most of it in Harrisonburg,

It’s a very difficult end to a memorable season, said JMU head coach Mark Byington. I feel bad for guys, it’s sudden, you go there and you have invested a lot and you don’t think about the end.

Elon was a trend in JMU athletics this past weekend and is never an easy opponent for the Dukes. After a comeback win for JMU Football On March 6, men’s basketball noticed the same pattern and, unlike their fellow Dukes, fell to the Phoneix to end the first season of Byingtons.

The Phoenix took the game’s first lead and held the lead for six minutes. The game seemed to follow the same pattern as the previous game, which saw the Dukes come back after a slow start, 70-61.

The Atlantic Union Bank Center is home to the Dukes, however, and JMU has made it known. The Dukes took an 11-0 run to regain the lead, cheered on by first-year goaltender Justin Amadi and red-shirted junior Vado Morses four points each, halfway through the first half. With a 17-13 lead for JMU, he was ready to handle whatever Elon threw at him.

Unlike the last game against Elon, JMU didn’t start slow. Morse racked up seven points in the game as the Dukes ran with a 17-3 run over a six-minute span.

Elon came back into the game after losing 27-16 at one point. JMU slipped and took penalties, including a technical foul by main goalkeeper Zach Jacobs. While the refereeing is questionable, the Dukes still took the lead at halftime, 39-29 after Amadi slam dunk to the buzzer.

You hate it when you get to situations where basketball is played a certain way all year round and something different in tournament games, Byington said. It was bad timing.

Mark Byington: “Saying And-a is a technique?” Official: “It’s today.” Real quotes. https://t.co/WIhluP8lWD – Shane Mettlen (@Shane_DNRSports) March 7, 2021

Amadi had a team of 13 points in the first 20 minutes, followed by Morse with nine. Sophomore guard Hunter McIntosh led the Phoenix with 10 points, although Elon struggled to score on the field, registering just eight baskets on 27 attempts.

The second half began as the Amadi show. The Dukes kept up the momentum they got from the first stanza and ran with it throughout the frame. JMU moved further and further away as the half progressed and before halfway was reached Amadi had a new career high of 19 points.

The Phoenix didn’t leave, and that’s how the last quarter of the game went. Elon ran and came back 42-56 and reduced the lead to five. McIntosh’s point count hit 17 and the Dukes had to be big to survive the wave.

We’ve had a few bumps, but we’re still fighting this year, said Elon head coach Mike Schrage. We went down, we kept fighting and that’s exactly who this group is.

JMU collapsed in the last seven minutes. Elon made the game too tight for comfort and crawled within two of the lead and the back-and-forth action bled into the final five minutes of regulation. It was a cinch, and with 1:14 to go Elon took the lead, 68-66, with a free kick on another JMU technical foul. After a foul from Elon, JMU equalized the match with one minute remaining.

The final 30 seconds seemed like an eternity for the JMU Nation, with Elon leading two to 30 seconds from time. After some tough and questionable calls and a hail Mary by Morse, JMU saw their lead fade and fell to No.8 Phoenix, 72-71, in a heartbreaking loss.

They got us in the first half, said Elon senior forward Simon Wright. In the locker room, although we never stopped believing, we were convinced throughout the game that we were going to win the game.

Amadi and Morse both finished with a team record 21 points in the game. McIntosh had 24 points on the day, a team-high, as well as nine rebounds.

Justin [Amadi] Kind of came out like that his first game of the year, Byington said. He was athletic himself, a big heart for him to do that on this stage in a tournament game is tough and that says a lot to him.

The JMU season ends on his home turf and will prepare for next season. Elon advances to play against Hofstra in the semi-finals on March 8 at 6 p.m. in Harrisonburg.

