Aggies ends the perfect weekend in thrilling fashion





Score Box 1 LEESBURG, Florida. – NM State softball team relied on a few steps from freshmen in red shirts Hailey Tanori and Ramsay lopez to end a perfect weekend at the Spring Games with a 2-1 win over South Dakota and a 4-2 win over Toledo in eight innings. The Aggies are currently on a six-game winning streak, which is their longest winning streak since the Aggies won six in a row on March 21 and 31, 2018. First game against South Dakota The Aggies used the magic of the seventh inning again in their 2-1 win over South Dakota, as Tanori’s single scored freshmen. Jillian taylor and Maya martinez to give victory to the Aggies in a direct way. The Aggies’ pitching had another phenomenal performance, this time from the junior Chloe rivas , as she gave up just five hits with zero earned runs while striking out three batters. The Aggies collected nine hits against the Coyotes with a freshman in a red shirt Selfishness and Martinez each recording two successes for the Aggies. Second game against Toledo A two-run home run down center from Lopez was the deciding factor, as the Aggies improved to 4-0 in extra inning games this spring in their 4-2 win over Toledo. Tanor returned to where she left off in Game 2, as she opened the game with a triple. A mistake by Toledo would bring her home and the Aggies took a 1-0 lead. The Aggies would hold onto that lead until Toledo pushes a run in the fourth and fifth innings. The Aggies responded with a run of their own in the sixth inning thanks to a freshman Audrey Shebloski double. Freshman redshirt Felicia de la torre kept the Rockets in check for the next two innings before Lopez’s home run gave the Aggies their sixth straight win. The Aggies will be back in action on Wednesday with a doubles game against South Florida starting at 1 p.m. in Tampa, Fla. For updates throughout the season, follow the Aggies on Twitter (@NMStateSoftball), Instagram (@nmstatesoftball) and Facebook (NM State Softball). *Official statistics for the Toledo game are currently not available. Check back later tonight to atnmstatesports.com later for the official stats. ++ State NM ++

