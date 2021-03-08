Kourtney Kardashian’s cutout dress and wild platform sandals are so daring – Footwear News





If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian showed off some daring style as she showed off her standout outfit for the night this weekend. The media mogul debuted her Saturday night style on Instagram today, posing in a bedroom in monochrome black attire. The set featured a peek-a-boo cutout mini dress with silky satin fabric and a twist design. The color-coordinated outfit quickly became the go-to style hack of 2021, offering a streamlined path to a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried the trend for themselves in recent weeks. Related When it comes to shoes, the Poosh founder herself continued the appeal of the thematic colors of her look with sandals by Tom Ford. These unique heels showcased a patented finish on a raised platform toe and a flared rounded heel that measures nearly 6 inches in height. Entitled the Disco platform silhouette, the designer pair are currently sold out on the web in Kourtney’s black colourway, but a brown velvet iteration sells for $ 1,250 on Tom Ford. website.

Tom Ford Disco platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford The silhouette is also a favorite style of Kourtney’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics designer modeled the pair in December 2020 paired with a classic tube dress; the retro silhouette is recognizable by its straight and strapless neckline as well as its tight design. Kylie’s piece in particular comes in a soft gray colourway with a bustier-inspired torso and a high cut slit for added style. As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, yesterday’s Tom Ford shoes are just one of many chic models in the TV personality’s shoe rotation; her dressier ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and New Balance for her relaxed style. His New Balance 990v5 sneakers deliver a chunky ‘daddy’s shoe’ style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology. Beyond fashion, the media mogul also started his own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to buy and a mix of stories online. Recreate the daring moment of Kourtney Kardashian’s shoes with these stacked heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Jessica Simpson Priella platform sandals, $ 60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack Buy now: Lisbeth sandals offline, $ 65 (was $ 105).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz Buy now: Cherry Protective Sandals, $ 90 (equates to $ 138). Click through the gallery to check out Kourtney Kardashian’s most daring looks over the years.







