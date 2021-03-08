All the looks of Givenchy Fall / Winter 2021





Matthew Williams puts viewers in the splash zone of Givenchy’s Fall / Winter 2021 Womenswear and Menswear collection. With an original techno score by Robert Hood titled Organized chaos, Williams’ debut presentation combines sumptuousness and austerity with the imperfect beauty of humanity. In a gloomy void of harness bras, streetwear clothing infused with faux fur and ornate leather hardware, the Williams approach to utility and luxury becomes hardcore. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In addition to being Givenchy’s new Creative Director, Williams runs his own streetwear-inspired brand, 1017 Alyx 9SM. With a foundation built on the magnetization of the undercurrent, his company focuses on blending high quality materials with a subversive culture and modern craftsmanship. Her established style of utilitarian influence is a skill set that has very seemingly transferred to the Couture brand. We are a long way from the Givenchy who designed Meghan Markle’s royal wedding dress. In today’s collection for Paris Fashion Week, Williams’ affinity for making and experimenting with materials echoed everywhere. Aside from the occasional touch of fiery red, the looks themselves all mostly featured a monochromatic color of black, white, and gray. While the color scheme was kept simple, the pieces themselves fell short of it. Elements influenced by street style have been fused with avant-garde creations to represent this tension between extravagance and disciple. Standing out from the hard-to-ignore pieces including an oversized Alexander McQueen-style wedge, intricately braided and distressed technique, and embossed steel handkerchief designs that have all worked to add an extra level of dimension. By joining the classic, the radical and the practical, silhouettes for men and women explore this tension of extremes. Present even in the accessories, an elaborate network of leather bracelets, unisex metal chains, balaclavas and gauntlets present throughout the collection worked to anchor the garments with a sense of drama as well as armor. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In a style similar to William’s first Givenchy collection for spring 2021, it’s clear he’s not backing down any less with the amount of craftsmanship. The smoky-eyed models featured on the show, like Bella Hadid and Adut Akerch, appeared to showcase at least three different materials and techniques as they splashed around on the water-soaked runway. Sensory and voluptuous were the two main themes present in the use of materials. Knit ski masks were paired with quilted jackets and faux fur mittens, embellished leggings were juxtaposed with clean, draped skirts, and sheer fabric trimmed with faux fur was decorated with tassel embellishments. Materials that enveloped the wearer in almost a cocoon like fashion also prevailed. This swaddling sensation represented by layering and an exaggerated winter silhouette explores feelings of comfort and protection as well as ease and extravagance. This partnership of concepts from Williams is proving to be a unique approach to modern fashion capable of fusing human emotion and technical innovation. Courtesy of Givenchy Williams says, “Sometimes it’s not about selling things. It’s about existing for the vibe.” Even through a screen, the audience can feel the atmosphere present for this show. An almost intimidating aura of determination and urban sophistication permeates the mind as you gaze at these pieces. The underground location combined with the harshness and modernity of the collection is preparing this new Givenchy client to prepare. This rebellious new chapter for Givenchy ushers in a visual representation of what we’ve all been through emotionally – this, along with Williams’ already massive celebrity fan base amassed proves they are a force to be reckoned with.

