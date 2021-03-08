Who is Anila Sajja? The newest cast member of Married to Medicine is a fashion blogger, mom of two





Here’s a thumbnail of who she is: Age: 41 Hometown: Savannah, Georgia (We got to experience the best of American and Indian cultures. I love being able to understand and speak two different languages. We would go to India in the summers to connect with our families and immerse ourselves in our culture.) Current residence: Atlanta Middle School: Mercer University of Macon with a Diploma in Computer Information Systems Husband: Facial eye plastic surgeon Kiran Sajja sslim 2013 How they met: Her sister at a wedding in New Orleans saw Karin and thought they would be compatible. She was right. They used long distance for a year. They had a traditional five-day Indian wedding in Atlanta. They moved to Atlanta from the north to be closer to their family. Children: Aryana (5) and Avir (3) His family: His fathers an engineer and his mothers a teacher. They had an arranged marriage. Her older sister is also married to a doctor. His connection entry in the show: She was building a house and shared the same designer as Toya Bush-Harris, an original member of the series. Toya and Anila lived in the same neighborhood and we got on well. Were housewives. We both have kids and our kids would play together. We really became friends after that. Were also Aries. We have a lot in common. Why she chose to do the show: Life is above all a new experience and the development of new connections. How she felt in front of the cameras: I felt comfortable. For me, it’s just a process of getting to know them all. I am a human person. Im very bubbly. I like to meet new people. I love to share my culture, my life. With which actor will she have friction? Dr Heavenly and I have a rough introduction. His goal: All I can say, I have been true to myself. What you see is what you get. I hope being my real me resonates with the women there. His fashion and lifestyle blog: Peplum & Bubble Gum, which appears to be dormant since the start of the pandemic. WHEN TO WATCH Married to Medicine, 9 p.m. Sundays on Bravo About the Author Rodney Ho Rodney Ho writes on entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Originally from New York, he covered education at the Virginian-Pilot, a small business for the Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at AJC for over 20 years.







