Fashion
Adell’s Beach Boutique Celebrates Women’s History Month with Fashion Show | Northwest Indiana Business Headlines
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of investment to northwest Indiana.
Amazon announced Wednesday that the facility will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at Crossroads Business Park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in Valparaiso Lakes Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are expected to open this year.
A delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year as well.
We are excited to continue to invest in the State of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery to customers and create hundreds of employment opportunities for the state’s talented workforce. Amazon spokeswoman Jessica Pawl said. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.
Merrillville City Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $ 30 million in land, buildings and equipment for the 141,000 square foot delivery station which will be located on a plot of 35 acres at AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs in its new delivery stations will start at $ 15 an hour and offer a variety of benefits.
The addition of the Amazon facility to (AmeriPlex Business Park) is the crown jewel of the City of Merrillville from an economic development perspective, said Councilor Shawn Pettit. Having a Fortune 100 business located in Merrillville will improve the park and attract other businesses to the park, which will benefit the city for decades to come.
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of a collaboration between several managers and organizations in the city.
“We are very happy to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be a great addition to our community,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. “It’s very gratifying to have the facilities, the workforce and the excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon.”
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000 square foot building created through the efforts of the Redevelopment Commission and the Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, city attorney Patrick Lyp said.
“From a city perspective, not only does this add value for residents who order products from Amazon for faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for employment,” Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be opened for delivery drivers.
Merrillville engineering administrator Steve King said construction on the town’s project began about two months ago.
Signs in Merrillville earlier this year approved the development, but city leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time due to confidentiality.
Sheila Shine, Merrillville’s director of construction and planning, said Amazon and the city have worked well together to move the project forward.
Collaboration and communication between the Amazon development team and the Planning and Construction department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process, Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge of economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and that Amazon’s new facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each. year.
We look forward to welcoming this incredible company and embracing the full potential it will bring to Merrillville, said City Council Chairman Rick Bella.
He said packages from Amazon’s fulfillment and sorting centers are sent to delivery stations for the latter part of the company’s order fulfillment process.
Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles, Amazon said in a statement. From physical layout to electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to provide flexibility and scalability as we move closer to putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles into service in 2022.
NWI Business and Outings
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]