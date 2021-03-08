Fashion
James Harden’s fashion statement ridiculed by fans
James harden found himself at the center of a social media joke after a bizarre fashion statement before the NBA All-Star Game.
The annual basketball show hadn’t even been announced when Harden found himself all the rage on social media.
‘HORRIBLE’: Zion Williamson goes wild against clash of NBA stars
‘WORST NIGHTMARE’: Outrage at the absence of Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn guard – who is part of a Durant team that also included Nets teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – rocked the All-Star shock in an eye-catching transparent raincoat that dropped to his knees.
He even completed the intriguing look with a pair of neon green sneakers.
Some viewers have likened the long raincoat as a mix between a traditional rain jacket and a doctor’s coat.
Others have rightly wondered why Harden was wearing the particular outfit indoors, whether it was raining outside or not.
Unsurprisingly, it was a hot topic on social media as fans roasted the Nets star and her questionable “fashion inspiration.”
James Harden merged the doctors coat with a rain jacket. Truly a fashion inspiration.
Shay (@ _shayde2) March 7, 2021
James Harden put on that raincoat, looked at himself in the mirror and said “swag”
Stoned Rafael (@_BrianKushing) March 7, 2021
I know I’m not a big fan of style, but can someone explain to me what James Harden wears to the All-Star Game? Is that a raincoat or um idk? Someone. No one? @NBA #NBAAllStar
Meehan (@ JMeehan3323) March 7, 2021
I see why James Harden was wearing the rain coat … he knew Curry was going to make it rain tonight! He must prepare! #NBAAllStar
Nick Extra Spicy takes Salguero (@bigoldsaintnick) March 8, 2021
A star match shaken by the Covid drama
The controversial NBA decision to persist with the All-Star Game during a pandemic has come into focus with Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid ruled out after coming into contact with someone positive for COVID-19.
Harden was one of those to voice his opposition to the exhibition match, saying he felt “forced”.
I feel like we basically have a game [like] every other day of the regular season, ”said Harden.
“You finally have the opportunity to have almost a week off and be able to breathe deeply and be with your family, things like that.
“We just have this one day event, which is pretty tough. This whole season is tough, it’s tough, a lot of madness has happened throughout the year.
“It’s something we just have to live with.”
Normally the weekend is filled with festivities starting on Friday evening. This year, the Rising Stars Challenge is not played, while the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge all take place on Sunday night in Atlanta.
Harden also gave a grim indication of the difference between this year’s event from a player’s perspective.
See you in Atlanta, get tested, stay in the room. About that, ”Harden told reporters of the All-Star preparations.
“Stay in the room until it’s time to go out and play.
