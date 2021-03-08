Meghan Markle’s dress in Oprah’s bombshell cost almost $ 5,000





Meghan Markle isn’t just making a bold statement with the bombs revealed in sunday night interview with Oprah Winfrey, but also in her choice of fashion. MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SITTING WITH OPRAH WINFREY COULD BE BIGGER NOTES THAN SUPER BOWL Markle is wearing a Black triple silk georgette dress designed by Giorgio Armani, which features a white lotus flower print on the right shoulder. According to Town and countrysideMarkle chose the dress because of the “symbolism behind the flower,” which represents rebirth and spiritual enlightenment. Meghan and Harry began their own rebirth last year, when they announced they would begin the process of stepping down from royal duties in March 2020 due to what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media regarding the Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal life was due to be reconsidered after a year. On February 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not be resuming royal duties and that Harry will relinquish his honorary military titles – a decision that made the couple’s separation from the royal family formal and final. The couple have since announced that they are pregnant with a second child, following the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019. Markle also wears a diamond Cartier Love bracelet that once belonged to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, and used to help make Meghan’s engagement ring. The royal family chose the bracelet so that Diana could be there with them in mind, according to PEOPLE. Plus, Markle wears $ 695 black spiky Aquazzura pumps, Canadian brand blue topaz earrings Birks and an aquamarine necklace from the British designer Little Pippa. Meanwhile, Prince Harry wears a dove-gray J. Crew Ludlow suit, featuring a $ 425 jacket and $ 225 pants, as well as a simple white shirt. The look is similar to what Harry wore Photo by Archie on. MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY COSTS CBS AT LEAST $ 7M IN LICENSE FEES: REPORT The high-profile interview covers everything from Meghan “to stepping into Royal’s life” to “marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she manages life under intense public pressure,” according to one. Press release. On Sunday, CBS released two 30-second teasers for the upcoming interview, in which Winfrey Note that “no subject [is] off-limits. “ GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE In Brittany, the interview is considered poorly timed. It looks like Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip, 99, remains hospitalized in London after undergoing heart surgery. It’s unclear what public reaction, if any, the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family will have to Sunday’s interview. UK Sunday Times newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported that the Queen would not watch her. Queen elizabeth ii stressed the importance of unity and family in a royal address on Sunday, which aired just hours before the Meghan and Harry interview aired. Meghan and Harry’s interview, the first since they stepped away from royal life, comes as Buckingham Palace announced it was launching a human resources investigation on Wednesday after the London newspaper The temperature reported that a former aide accused Meghan of intimidating staff in 2018. A spokesperson for the Duchess said she was’ saddened by the latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has her -even a victim of intimidation ”. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” premieres in the US; The British public will only be able to see it on Monday evening. The Associated Press contributed to this report

