Critics Choice Awards: These stylish men saved the night





Awards season is generally an easy fashion uplift for Hollywood’s leading men. All male actors have to make the red carpet wear a good costume that looks good, and they are golden. Of course, details like shoes and jewelry matter too, but ultimately their wardrobe choices are less involved than their female counterparts (and they’re also less dissected by fashion fans). Since this year’s shows are mostly virtual, we expected male stars to ditch all their costumes in favor of more casual looks. A stylish sweater or a crisp shirt could easily seem appropriate for an enlarged appearance. But if the Critics Choice Awards tonight are any indication, it’s clear that men still can’t wait to get dressed: tonight, men brought their fashion game and actually totally saved the night. Like the actresses present, they brought excitement, experimentation and mega fun at the party. A big theme of the night was to make modern and up-to-date costumes. John Boyega, who won the award for best actor in a television movie or miniseries for Small ax, sported a total Louis Vuitton look from its fall 2021 collection which included a crisp white suit and a monogrammed black and white shawl, worn over the shoulder. Schitts Creek Star Dan Levy wore a Dior military style jacket with heavy combat boots, while Leslie Odom Jr., in Celine, changed a white collar shirt to one with a ruffled neckline instead, and it resulted in a feeling of freshness in his gray suit. The bold color was also present throughout the evening. Canadian actor Eli Goree wore a bright red Etro suit, while actor Algee Smith also did pink Versace couture, his blazer even adorned with a sequined starfish (why not!). It is clear that this year’s all betting award season is behind a red carpet menswear revolution and thank God for that. Hopefully this will continue until the Oscars. Below, more of the best menswear moments at the Critics Choice Awards. John Boyega in Louis Vuitton Photo: Hype Williams Dan Levy in Dior Photo: Ted Belton Eli Goree in Etro Photo: Getty Images Leslie Odom Jr. in Céline Photo: Getty Images Orlando Bloom to Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Courtesy of Orlando Bloom / @Orlando Bloom Algee Smith at Versace Photo: Getty Images Michael k williams Photo: Getty Images Steven Yeun in Prada Photo: Getty Images Lakeith Stanfield at Louis Vuitton Photo: Jahmad Balugo Photo: courtesy of Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden) Cynthia Erivo to Vera Wang







