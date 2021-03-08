Fashion
Parineeti Chopra oozes pizzazz in a sequined backless midi dress and we’re stunned
- Do you want the circulation to stop and the knees to weaken on your next date? Take inspiration from Parineeti Chopras’ latest look for the 2021 Marathi Filmfare Awards red carpet, in a backless sequined midi dress that turned the mercury up like never before
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATE MARCH 08, 2021 10:07 am IST
Paint our social media feeds in the royal tones of her sultry avatar, The girl on the train Star Parineeti Chopra caught eyes for her scorching gaze on the red carpet at the 2021 Marathi Filmfare Awards. Preparing for the awards night, the Bollywood actor made sure fans and fashionistas floated the heart as she flooded the internet with her breathtaking images.
Taking to social media, Parineeti shared a slew of photos featuring her in the black sequined high neck midi dress that added the oomph factor with a deep cut in the back. The long sleeve dress was embellished all over and looked perfect for a Friday night.
Continuing her ultra-chic look, Parineeti completed her lovely outfit with a pair of black heels from Christian Louboutin. Wearing a bit of nude lipstick, Parineeti let her dress speak to the max and boosted the glamor quotient with smoky eye makeup and full eyebrows.
Leaving her sleek braids open in a side hairstyle, Parineeti ditched accessories for the look which was a wise move. She captioned the pictures, A Red Carpet After So Long! Sigh. Thank you Filmfare for making me feel normal after a long time (sic).
The black midi dress is attributed to the haute couture brand Lakkioui, which boasts of high-end luxury outfits in velvet, tulle, pearls and hand-embroidered which are a mix of classic and edge and dedicated to the strong woman. who likes to be the center of attention. Parineeti Chopra has been styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal.
The look can be recreated with a sleek ponytail or a bold lip color to amplify the heat quotient. What do you think of this black beauty?
picture credit
