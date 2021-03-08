Matthew M. Williamss Givenchy solidifies during his Menswear and Womenswear Fall-Winter 2021 show in Paris





PARIS, FRANCE- It’s solidified, Givenchy has a whole new look with Matthew William’s second … [+] collection. Photo credit: Givenchy

Its solidified, Givenchy has a whole new look. Of course, we expected this when Matthew Williams became his new Creative Director last year. We expected its street style, rough edges, and urban cuts and shapes. His collection of recent seasons was the writing on the wall but his fall-winter 2021 collection revealed tonight in Paris is testament to his signature style, a new style for the Parisian house of its namesake founder Hubert de Givenchy. In many ways, this collection speaks of a constant tension between two worlds, Williams shares in a statement. It is about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; it is about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy. We wanted to bring a sense of lived reality alongside precision, elegance and extravagance in clothes and looks. Ultimately, fashion is for us a way of being, feeling and connecting rather than a game to be played. It’s almost like monumentalizing the everyday, filling it with emotions like music you can wear. A collection of men’s and women’s clothing, Williams and his team have created a sartorial story that explores the tension between extravagance and discipline. Create an aesthetic of the classic, radical and practical by creating volumes with layers. The outerwear is oversized, but the suits, pants and shirts are cut in the tradition of the Givenchy workshop. Cocooning, a trend found in other AW21 collections, was adopted by Williams as it wraps around the wearer for colder temperatures. Strong, pointed shoulders are visible throughout the collection, giving an architectural technique to the tailoring. And the sculpted mesh gives way to freedom of movement and focus on the waist. As it is a collection for men and women, the accessories are made in unisex decoration with balaclavas, caps, gauntlets and gloves. The shoes have a marshmallow sole for men and women, enhancing the silhouettes. The aim of the shows was to create a sense of drama and to monumentalize the looks. The song was composed by Robert Hood, an outstanding techno musician from Detroit. It was exciting and empowering for me to produce the soundtrack for this effort, Hood said. The phrase, Organized Chaos, came to mind when I spoke with the Givenchys team; I immediately started imagining what it would look like while keeping minimalism in mind. The manifestation is an instrumental narrative of art in relation to Matthew’s fashion vision. The verbal input, color palettes and visuals of the space gave me inspiration and motivation for the pace of this project. ” Williams is a designer that the fashion world has an eye for. Will it stay on this path of designing collections that are predictable and resembling each other, or will it change its aesthetic? Something tells me well still seeing Williams’ sartorial storytelling in a streetwear swim lane with underlying tones of classic Givenchy. Watch the Givenchy AW21 show

