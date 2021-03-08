Sarah Jessica Parker Kicks Off Fashion Week @ Browns Fashion Stars

Fashion @ Brown launched its Fashion week 21 with entrepreneur and actress Sarah Jessica Parker on Thursday night. The virtual event, free and open to the public, was hosted by Fashion @ Brown President Sasha Pinto 21.

Parker’s most visible contribution to the arts and culture scene is her career as a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Emmy Award-winning actress in the performing, film and television industries. She landed the lead role of Annie on Broadway at the age of 13, played Rusty Rodriguez and Sarah Sanderson in the Footloose and Hocus Pocus films, and was recognized for her television role as Carrie Bradshaw. a character who would have attended Brown in the hit HBO drama series Sex and the City.

As a New York resident, Parker began by discussing COVID-19 in relation to the city, such as increased access to vaccines and reopening businesses. She and Pinto also talked about an exciting new update for the arts community: the return of live performances starting April 2, albeit in limited capacity.

It means we’ve grown closer to all of our cultural institutions, artistic institutions, audience support and feedback, which is great news because that’s a big part of what the city offers, Parker said. .

Pinto then made the transition by asking Parker specifically about his business ventures when it comes to HBO. After working on Sex and the City for ten years, Parker said it was weird to walk away because the network felt right at home. She shared that she was excited about the possibility of producing television and, at the time, felt that the network was only equipped to support her in this endeavor.

It’s hard to remember what HBO was like when Sex and the City and The Sopranos started, but it was a very different network, she said. It was sort of a male dominated network. It was pretty much sporting events and there were unscripted shows so I really wanted to stay there because I liked the way we were able to do TV there.

In 2005, Parker recruited producer Alison Benson and co-founded Pretty Matches Productions, creating HBO’s Golden Globe-nominated Divorce series, among others.

Commercial efforts

Parker comes from a unique journey for someone in the field: she grew up without access to a television. She began to explore the medium and to love (d) the rhythm of it, love (d) its limits.

Because she grew up without a television, Parker grew up in a home that emphasized reading. When the opportunity presented itself to enter the publishing industry, she was terrified and did not feel deserving, but she embraced the world of literary fiction to share the stories of those who are not. familiar and not necessarily considered commercial. One of the major successes of his publishing house, SJP for Hogarth under Crown Publishing Group, was A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza, which became a New York Times bestseller and followed an Indo family. Muslim from northern California.

Outside of the media landscape, Parker has also partnered with New Zealand wine company Invivo to develop three wines under the Invivo x Sarah Jessica Parker brand.

Parker and Invivo have also partnered with FEED, an organization founded by Lauren Bush to fight world hunger on behalf of the United Nations World Food Program., according to the Invivo website. They have shown their support by donating school meals in 64 countries to donate 330,000 school meals over the next 12 months.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

After the end of Sex and the City, Parker was approached by people interested in joining her in the shoe design industry, perhaps a propitious response to Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Manolos infatuation.

But every Parker business model has been presented with sacrificed quality for affordability. She felt obligated to be part of something well done.

Eventually, Parker approached someone in the industry, taking the initiative to start her own shoe company: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The shoes, which are made in Italy with locally sourced materials, are priced to match the production value. Parker maintains a strong presence in his business, working on the ground two to three days a week in his New York store.

It has been an incredible experience. It has been fantastic. It has been very hard work. It has been extremely rewarding, she said. We have a great, small but powerful team, mostly women, and the best part again is just being on the floor with a client. It is the exchange with the client even in these times.

She noted that customers play a vital role in the design process because they let the company know what kind of shoes they want to see so they know exactly how to cater to their audience. Part of what (the client) wants, we just learn through our engagement in social media, just checking in with them, making videos, asking them to share with us what things they are interested in, a Parker said.

Times have been tougher for the company due to the pandemic, but Parker has tried to offset those difficulties where possible.

How do we meet our customers where they are? If that means I’m dropping shoes on the way downtown, then that’s what I’m doing, Parker says. If that means being in the store on the days when the numbers have gone up in NYC and people are scared again, I say I’m in the store I’ll call, I’ll walk you through, we’ll have a virtual experience.

Gender and city

Pinto noted how Sex and the City is one of the hottest shows in television history and how Parkers’ character Carrie Bradshaw changed the way women dressed. Parker noted that access to fashion and costume shows was not easy at first due to their low budget. In order to compensate for their monetary limits, the team took advantage of thrift stores.

We were working within our financial means and it was just ingenuity and industrialization and thrift stores all over New York City, Parker said. What has changed is access to other items, contemporary fashion has opened its doors to us and that has changed everything.

The show worked with Patricia Field, an American costume designer. Fields’ costumes for the show earned him five Emmy nominations and one victory. Bradshaw was a character expressly interested in fashion, and Parker noted how his outfits helped tell the story of his characters.

Parker would spend 18 to 20 hours a day filming and then set up his costumes around one or two in the morning, which usually lasted between three and five hours.

They were so much fun. I did everything I was told I would try anything no matter how ridiculous and I did it because I admired this team of people so much she said .

On January 10, Parker, along with his Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, announced via their Instagrams that the show was being reborn on HBO Max titled And Just Like That The series, which is set to be reborn on HBO Max. be 10 to half. -hour episodes, should begin production in New York soon, according to Variety.

To wrap up, Pinto asked Parker questions submitted by the audience ahead of the event. One question asked how Carrie would react to the new fashion world dominated by influencers and social media.

Parker responded by saying it was a problem that executive producer Michael Patrick King and the other writers were trying to find out.

I’m sure many (Bradshaw) would object to it, but I think there’s a part of her that would love to see other people enjoy fashion as much as she does, Parker said.

After answering a few more questions from the audience about social media accountability and some of her other roles, Parker offered listeners some advice.

I hope for all of you that you continue to be your own people and do so with grace and humility, but with great enthusiasm, she said. I know Brown has prepared you beautifully.