International Fashion Show shared fashion from six countries, one continent





On March 6, the International Coordinating Council shared presentations from six countries and one continent: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Philippines, India, Iran, Thailand and Africa. Barikisu Issaka, graduate student in mass communication, and Ketan Shende, graduate student in biological and agricultural engineering, hosted the event. This year, the ICC tried a new interactive way to reveal which country was going to be featured. “This year’s show had a unique interactive feature of asking questions to see if we could identify countries by certain images,” said Wendy Matthews, assistant director of international programs at Kansas State. Although this was the first year the fashion show has been online, the ICC hosted an event filled with colorful descriptions and photos of attendees showing off their clothes. The African Student Union and the Philippine Student Association also participated in the show, sending in a video slideshow of their attire. Related: International Coffee Hour honors Sri Lanka’s international students Read now “The good thing about an online event is that the audience can focus more on the dresses and their descriptions, and you can showcase more in a limited amount of time,” said Ghina Zia, graduate research assistant. in computer science and biomedical devices. The fashion show offered new perspectives on fashion from other cultures, showing how different parts of the same country can have different cultural clothing. Zia said the fashion show was valued as it promoted cross-cultural harmony and diversity at K-State. “This kind of activity really helps me admire and appreciate the differences in fashion,” Matthews said. “Knowing the everyday aspects of other cultures is one of the things that has been so interesting meeting people from other parts of the world.” Elizabeth Chapman, a sophomore political science student, encouraged more students to attend multicultural events like the international fashion show. “I think this is a great opportunity for people to experience a culture different from their own and to connect with other people from multicultural organizations,” Chapman said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos