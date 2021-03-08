Here are Meghan Markle’s bridesmaid dresses





One of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s most controversial and discussed moments explosive interview starring Oprah Winfrey, which aired overseas today, Meghan has set the record straight about her supposed feud with Kate Middleton. During the interview, Meghan dispelled the rumor that she made Kate Middleton cry during her wedding, saying that “the opposite happened”. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about something about the bridesmaid dresses and it made me cry and it really hurt me,” she told Oprah. Obviously, now we all want to see those bridesmaid dresses that caused a feud. It turns out they were pretty classic and not very dramatic.

So this is it. By the way, Meghan also told Oprah that while she was upset that the Royal Family in general did not support her during the relentless media barrage around the supposed feud, she also let the event go. “Everyone in the institution knew that was not true. I don’t think it is fair to go into details because she apologized and I forgave her.” Frankly? Most marriages end in tiffs, but it seems Meghan was more upset that the royals let the media run wild with the rumors, when they knew they weren’t true. CBS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special interview airs on Network 10 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT tonight, more details on how to watch Oprah’s interview in Australia here.

