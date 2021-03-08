Fashion
Want to look cool? Join the golf club
No sport comes close to the lingering sartorial naffness that permeates golf. From most others, a certain style can be salvaged: a slippery polyester football kit can be worn under a bomber jacket, the chunky V-neck cricket sweater over jeans. But moving knee-high Argyle socks and baggy plus four socks into your everyday wardrobe presented a tall order, with the short answer being no.
The style of golf has long been ridiculed as outdated. It’s a look that has remained virtually unchanged since Jerry Leadbetter left in The good life in the mid-’70s, but more recently married in our minds with the mildly comical sight of former US President Donald Trump strolling the ties at Mar-a-Lago, MAGA cap in hand.
Nonetheless, golf has an enduring popularity: one that has grown in recent times. The UK and US reported an increase in the number of matches last year: rounds played increased 12% in the UK in 2020 according to Sports Marketing Surveys (and this despite the Covid closures), with similar numbers being reported in the United States.
Naturally, retailers are reacting to this rise: this month, Fashion Matches launches a category of golf equipment to capitalize on new interest, as well as to provide equipment suitable for more fashionable sports. “After several seasons of growth in sportswear, we have evolved to include discipline-specific lines, including golf,” says Damien Paul, head of menswear at the retailer. The purchase includes technical jackets and pants from specialist brands such as Golf de Castore, Kjus and J. Lindeberg. “Bogner Golf incorporates innovative technology for maximum performance on the green – think UV jackets and high neck T-shirts, ”adds Paul,“ while the Ralph Lauren Golf The collection includes moisture-wicking polo shirts and luxurious woolen sweaters. “
And from the fairways to the slopes, the designers have expressed a new affection for golf fashion, generously loaded with that heavy dose of irony that modern style demands. The latest series of men’s collections for Spring / Summer 21 features ironic nods to golf clothing, old and new (ish), aware or not: Undercover by Jun Takahashi offers Argyles; Véronique Nichanian at Hermès offers a deluxe version of the modern golfer’s pants and polo shirts; and Kim Jones Dior Collection features vintage-style high cut wide leg shorts in a pastel palette and worn with sleeveless knits. And there are even soft berets, a French version of the traditional flat golfer’s cap.
Many of these references, like so many others in fashion, go back to Miuccia Prada. In 2011, on a dazzling green Astroturf carpet, Prada paraded a mid-century golf-inspired collection, featuring cartoonish prints, pastel colors and designs adorned with crystal-embellished Prada travel bags. Miuccia Prada hates golf, but said she wanted an excuse to create something quirky for men. “By chance, I saw a golfers book,” she comments. “And they were crazy!”
These idiosyncratic looks have influenced others: Rapper-producer Tyler, The Creator sells striped cardigans, pastel utility vests, and socks with emblems under his. Golf Wang line. “It’s my least favorite sport, to be honest,” Tyler said. Billboard – he just likes the word. Pharrell Williams has adopted the golf look as well, but he’s a real fan: his golf bag is tailor-made by Hermès, and he once said that “golf is the meeting point of sport and fashion”.
Historically, this is the case. At the turn of the 20th century, golf was seen as dynamic and modern, an arena in which men could deliver cutting-edge looks that would eventually influence the world. In the 1920s, Edward, Prince of Wales – the future Duke of Windsor – was a pioneer whose golf trews were so overly baggy that Diana Cooper dubbed them his “over 20s”. Wearing them with shiny Argyle socks and Fair Isle sweaters, he designed a new casual uniform for men that combines sport and leisure. As diplomat Nicholas Lawford commented, “He was pretty loud in the way he shuffled his checks, but he represented style for his generation. He also influenced the world of fashion: in 1924, Gabrielle Chanel designed costumes for the first performance of the Ballet Russes de The Blue Train based on sportswear. Polish dancer Leon Woizikowski’s costume was based on Edward’s instantly recognizable golf outfit – the high-performance sportswear of his day.
Today, it’s easy to wave golf into your wardrobe: perhaps inspired by Tyler and Pharrell, the younger generations are incorporating iconic golf styles like cropped pants, high socks, and a sickly pastel palette. But they wear the cool print of hip-hop rather than the patina of a retirement-age golf vacation. Plus four – or, in fact, plus twenty – can be a harder sale.
