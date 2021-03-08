Eight reasons to be excited about spring fashion





It might be a few more months before we’re – hopefully – able to dress up with a place to go, but there’s no harm in getting your outfits ready early. And when you see the gorgeous trends from the SS21 runway shows, you’ll want to get involved in everything this season has to offer. Here are eight reasons why we’re really, really excited about spring / summer fashion. 1. Long dresses To close

Erdem SS21 parade Images of the Press Association Erdem SS21 parade What could be nicer, after months of slobbing in jogging pants, than floating in a flowing maxi dress? Maxi dresses in jewel and floral tones were one of the biggest trends of the four major fashion weeks, seen at Michael Kors, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Erdem and more. 2. Shimmer and shine To close

Glitz trend in Baleciena Images of the Press Association Glitz trend in Baleciena Still sad not to have been able to put on your most beautiful rags for Christmas? Well, now is your chance, because a large number of designers have pleaded for summer sparks. 3. The return of high heels To close

Dune Magnet Orange Twist Bow Mules, 90 Images of the Press Association Dune Magnet Orange Twist Bow Mules, 90 Sneakers take a back seat for spring, as we announce the return of high heels. Worried about reeling in stiletto heels after months in apartments? Kick back in a pair of kitten heels or Nineties style mid-rise mules. 4. Loungewear is here to stay To close

Oliver Bonas Brown Animal Polka Dot Jacquard Joggers, 45 Images of the Press Association Oliver Bonas Brown Animal Polka Dot Jacquard Joggers, 45 We anticipate there will be a loosening of dress codes in the office, with luxury joggers in bright colors or prints becoming a must-have workwear, and sweatshirts with formal pants or stylish skirts. 5. Denim is back To close

Denim Warehouse Shirt (Available March 15), 35; Mom Fit Bio Original jeans, 36.75 (instead of 49) Images of the Press Association Denim Warehouse Shirt (Available March 15), 35; Mom Fit Bio Original jeans, 36.75 (instead of 49) Do you even remember the last time you wore jeans? If you’re dreading the idea of ​​squeezing your legs into skinny jeans, fear not, this season’s denim offering is all about comfort. 6. The right stripes To close

Stripes on the Christopher Kane model Images of the Press Association Stripes on the Christopher Kane model A real summer mood booster, reminiscent of deckchairs and parasols, stripes are the biggest print trend of the season. 7. Wide pants To close

Wide pants with high waist and very pockets, 17.50 (instead of 25) Images of the Press Association Wide pants with high waist and very pockets, 17.50 (instead of 25) It’s not just jeans that are sagging this season. Wide pants are a key trend, as seen at Paul Smith, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford and Balenciaga. 8. Bra tops To close

Miss Selfridge 90’s Crop Top With Lace Hem In Black, 12, ASOS Miss Selfridge 90’s Crop Top With Lace Hem In Black, 12, ASOS Ok, that might make you frown rather than smile – but if you love crop tops in the summer, you’re going to love this season’s teeny-weeny bralette trend. Belfast Telegraph

