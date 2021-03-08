Kate Del Castillo dazzled in her pink silk mini dress which she wasted on elegance without sacrificing comfort

Kate del castillo He was never afraid to show off naturally. On the contrary, she is a strong and courageous woman who loves herself and has all the confidence to see her without makeup on social media, as she is followed by millions of fans across the world. They admire her as she is, for her originality and her innate talent.

Recently he posted a selfie of himself before bed to his Instagram gallery, showcasing his favorite necklaces and sporting a crisp face at the age of 48, he is now surrounded by blonde hair that has look great and look great on brunettes.

He talks about Kate Del Castillo Queen of the South 3

There are many projects in which Kate del Castillo is involved at the moment, which have not stopped working despite the complex situation of the technical environment due to the epidemic. But one of his most fan-acclaimed productions of all time is Queen of the south, Which will soon air its third season on Telemundo.

In fact, Kate Del Castillo spoke about this issue in an interview she gave in July 2020 for the show. New dayFrom the same TV channel. “I came home Queen of the south (…) It will be better, I am so happy and so excited. “He’s a character that I really appreciate, so he gives me a lot of joy,” the artist said.

She also confirmed that she was “very grateful to work because under these circumstances not many people have jobs and I always think of people who don’t have jobs so I’m very lucky.”

Physical preparation of Cate Del Castillo for his series

Most of the characters that Kate Del Castillo plays are strong, courageous and extremely courageous women., Who has great physical strength, as is the case with Teresa in La Reina del Sur. This is why the exercises that the actress does are usually quite intense.

At least, that’s how he shows it in his Instagram Stories, constantly showing off what his workout routines are to keep him in shape. In fact, his personal trainer, alexfitbox on Instagram, posted the following video commenting: “Today we have reached an agreement with katedelcastillo that the protagonists #armasdemujer and # reinadelsur3 are ready (…) every day to reach l ‘more and more goal of what is needed. “

Thanks to this dedication and determination in the practice of sport, Achieved a flowery figure at 48: In a previous photoshoot, she showed off her flat stomach with stylish high-cut pants. Mom jeans, With a crop top in black.

Delicacy is also part of Kate del Castillo’s outfit

But just like the protagonist like the series The lie He has an adventurous and rough side, and he has a very sensitive and delicate side to him. She showed it by wearing this elegant pink silk dress, in lingerie style, flaunting her harmonious figure and natural beauty.

In another photo he posted to his gallery on Instagram, on the topic of #TBT on Thursday, he recalled a previous photoshoot in which he also wore a strappy silk dress, indicating he was is a very elegant and sober fabric, perfect for all occasions.

Kate Del Castillo therefore emphasized that a woman can be what she wants, not what the artistic medium dictates. She can be rebellious one day, delicate the next, and the next day, wear a ruffled skirt and beach top, and have a good day in the sun.

