8 movement directors on what it’s like to work in fashion

Even before our free passage through life was encumbered by the restrictions of Covid-19, fashion had an increasingly high sense of movement. In recent years, choreographers have played a central role on the sets of fashion shoots and backstage at fashion shows.

One of the early pioneers in leading the movement in the fashion industry was Tennessee-born Stephen Galloway, who, after his nearly two-decade tenure as principal dancer at the Frankfurt Ballet under William Forsythe, transmits his classic technique to the best models in the world, including Kate Moss and Anja Rubik. He is now one of dozens in the field, each with their own door and different approach to the profession.

Vogue spoke with eight movement directors to find out what’s behind a new fashion flow.

The 28-year-old choreographer started his eponymous fashion label in 2018 after graduating from the London Royal College of Art and made his debut on the men’s calendar at SS20 London Fashion Week. In addition to directing his own shows, he collaborated with a designer colleague Bianca Saunders and musicians Neneh Cherry and Shygirl.

What skills are needed to become a successful fashion movement director?

Clothing is centered on the body, so it is important to understand how it can be guided or directed to produce a specific emotion or quality. I always imagine who will see this image and how it will see itself in the person in motion. Sometimes movement is so essential to the concept that it could not exist without it, in other circumstances movement is a cog to elevate the vision of a photographer or director, the audience may not even be aware that a movement director was involved.

What do you think led to the increase in the number of movement directors in the fashion industry?

The industry sees that the movement has the power to raise images. There is a clear distinction between choreography and movement: [the former] is a sequence of movements in the context of the dance; [whereas] movement is not limited to a specific dance style; he looks at the body in the larger context of society.

Originally from Rwanda, the 26-year-old is the choreographic mastermind behind Childish Gambinos’ 2018 Grammy-winning hit. This is america. Since then she has continued to bring her kinetic energy to campaigns for Nike, Mac Cosmetics and fashion films for Vogue.

Which of your fashion leadership projects are you most proud of?

Recreate [Tim Burtons 1988 film] Beetlejuice with [videographer] Bardia Zeinali for American Vogues Hadid! Hadid! Hadid! [showcasing the best looks from NYFW SS19]. I was so proud of the Hadid family and how they let go to make the end result look stunning!

What makes your approach to leading movement unique?

I like to explore cultures around the world and embrace them to create something unique rather than sticking to one genre of dance. I have a few rules: the content should either move you, make you want to move, learn something new or inspire you to make a change in the world. It’s more than a question of physics.

The 26-year-old Briton, based in Paris, is a former student of the prestigious Rambert School in London. His collaborations with photographer Tim Walker initiated his fashion career leading him to work as a movement director for Prada, Loewe, Maison Margiela, Vivienne Westwood and Versace.

In your opinion, what led movement directors to become key roles in fashion?

Fashion is as much based on feeling as it is on aesthetics. Clothes are only as powerful as the way they are worn, and it ultimately depends on the body and the personality behind it. [Its important that a movement director] learns to adapt to underpants, to work with clothes or the mannequin, and [combine] his own ideas with someone else without sacrificing integrity. They should understand angles, perspectives and lighting, as well as think about the final cut.

What are you going to work on next?

I am making a short film on meditation in motion, exploring how it can be found in all forms of movement, from Tai Chi, Qigong and Yoga to techno and contemporary dance. Most of my future work studies the relationship of the body to the mind and how it can be used as a tool to transcend oneself.

The Australian choreographer has worked with Rihanna, Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson, and holds a BA in fashion history and design. In addition to working with Fendi, Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton, he founded two years ago Movement + a model development program specializing in the performative and psychological aspects of the profession.

How did movement leadership become such a central role in the fashion industry?

The pre-2000 is fictionalized as the golden age of fashion imagery when teams flew to exotic locations for three weeks to shoot a 10-page editorial. Now double what is expected in two days plus video and social media content so there is a need for someone to guide the process alongside the photographer.

Where did you get the idea for Movement +?

The rise of street models and young new faces with less time to acquire the performative skills necessary to be a good model has created a need for movement directors. Established models also benefit from a good motion director to push them out of their comfort zone, to discover a new part of themselves to work with.

The 31-year-old Toronto dancer trained at the Canadas National Ballet School and the English National Ballet before performing with the Finnish National Ballet and Ballett Zrich. In 2017, he left the ballet world to focus on choreography and direction of movement in fashion and has since worked with Gucci, Nike and Chanel.

Why did you decide to swap the stage for the track?

I did ballet six days a week for 10 years, 90%. 100 of those days were one form or another. As much as I respected and loved him, the rehearsal was strange. While in fashion you don’t sit around for very long at work, the demand for new ideas forces you to move forward at a pace that I find exhilarating.

What skills are essential to be a successful fashion movement director?

In addition to being able to dissect, analyze and articulate the functioning of the body, from the skeleton to the smile, communication is essential. You must be able to understand and interpret ideas in a practical and effective way to the subject and to the team while anticipating what the client wants. If something doesn’t work, having another idea in your back pocket is fundamental.

Harper, 33, born in Jamaica, raised in Florida and based in Berlin, trained at Miamis New World School of the Arts before dancing with Ailey II (Alvin’s younger brother Ailey American Dance Theater ) then with the Wayne McGregor company (then Random Dance). ). It was in London that he started collaborating with Wales Bonner and then worked with Comme Des Garons, Random Identities and Saint Laurent among others.

How does bringing the movement into fashion compare to the theatrical scene?

Everything in this universe is movement. Fashion and theater are one. The profession of storytelling; the meaning of magic; mythology rooted in lived experiences of the past, present and projected future; the factuality and the mystery of archeology move me and bring me great joy to excavate and dive into these worlds.

What do you think led to an increased sense of the fashion movement, so to speak?

Consciousness. I believe that we are in an unprecedented period in the history of this planet. As such, there appears to be a shift in the level of sophistication as part of an evolutionary development that is currently taking place. Movement directors contribute to a neutralization of space, which promotes and encourages the care, safety and well-being of individuals.

Last year, just before the pandemic hit, Blakey created the sequel to his 2018 production The Cowpuncher; a critique of the western genre told through dance, with costumes by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The mother of a 33-year-old is a contemporary dancer by training who counts Dior, Burberry, Gucci and Art School as clients.

What fashion choreography projects have you enjoyed working on recently?

I performed in the Chopova Lowenas SS21 campaign, photographed by Charlotte Wales, alongside dancers and collaborators Nandi Bhebhe and Becky Namgauds where we performed folk roller derby women. I also worked on a film with the director Stephen Isaac-Wilson for Ahluwalia and loved the process so much, it was a slow and genuine review of ideas.

How do you think choreography has become a full-fledged role in the fashion industry?

Beyond making the models comfortable, there is another perhaps even richer tonality to be accessed through the choreography in the creation of images. I would never use the term movement director to describe myself. I am a choreographer and I try to transmit information through movement. It’s very different from the theater; you capture a shared moment, and the goal is to make that moment feel bigger, to make the viewer think beyond it.

In 2013, the Polish dancer was chosen for a performance by Alexander McQueen, during a rehearsal he caught the attention of the creative director of the house Sarah Burton and she asked him to teach others mannequins to walk. This put the 31-year-old on a new career path as a movement director, leading him to create such viral moments as the now legendary Leon Dames on the Maison Margiela SS20 podium.

Have you ever anticipated the reaction that Leon Dames Maison Margiela’s final would provoke?

Not at all. The day before the show, I worked with Léon to choreograph the walk. I let him explore and do something strong with the turn. John [Galliano] obviously has his own ideas, but he really gives me a lot of creative freedom. When we showed him, he said: Go for it!

What do you want to accomplish through your role as movement director?

I watched a lot of Galliano and McQueen shows from the 1990s and early 2000s and they let the models be their own person on the runway. This is the kind of energy, emotion and action that I want to create again. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s it was more about the product and less about the people, and it frustrated me that everyone was moving the same way.

