What is the significance of Meghan’s fashion choice?

So you think clothing is irrelevant in Oprah-Harry-Meghan’s say-it-all? Do you think it’s the voice bombs and the revelations that count, and no one is going to give two figs what the former royal couple is wearing when they say them? You, my friend, should think again. Costumes are still part of the program.

Since first appearing in the limelight, not only as an actress on a hit TV show, but as a potential British Princess, Meghan Markle has proven herself to be the master of the visual message.

So whatever she’s chosen for the biggest speaking moment of her career and marriage so far, one that, given the pre-promotion and the palace’s PR war, the Sussex and everyone’s attorneys, go. being seen by more people than any other appearance since her wedding wasn’t going to be a random schmatta just because it’s cozy.

It was going to be a dress with a purpose. A dress that would set the tone. A dress that, after all, would be seen and revisited as the interview photos went around the world and into royal history, just like the photos of Princess Diana in her black jacket looking under her Martin Bashir bangs. in his interview with the BBC in 1995, always appear whenever the subject of this royal divorce is brought up.