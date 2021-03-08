Catherine Zeta-Jones Impresses In Sheer Sequin Dress For Critics’ Choice Appearance





08 March 2021 – 10:13 GMT



Nichola murphy Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a sheer sequined dress to the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, where she presented the award for Best Actor from virtually home.

We may have only had a glimpse of Catherine Zeta-Jones‘held at the Critics’ Choice Award, but we have no doubt that it is dazzling! SEE: 20 Stunning Critics Choice Awards Looks That Made Us Swoon The Welsh actress, 51, made a virtual appearance at the awards – which took place in Santa Monica, Calif., At the Barkar Hangar – to announce the nominees and the Best Actor award, which was won by the late Chadwick Boseman . Instead of going for a more casual look like some of the other stars, Catherine rocked a sheer dress adorned with silver sequins. As the dress faded, the sequins seemed to increase – so it was probably a sparkling look overall. Loading the player … WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones announces her own fashion collection To finish off her glamorous outfit, Catherine sported smoky eyes and wore her dark hair in loose waves. RELATED: Zendaya Stuns In Post-Critics Choice Dream Look That Will Make Your Jaw Drop SHOP: 11 lightweight face masks that won’t leave you nervous Last week the Chicago star modeled a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Golden Globes as she posed for photos with her husband Michael douglas. Her black dress featured an asymmetrical, thigh-slit neckline, and she was accessorized with rose gold earrings and a 5.73-karat princess-cut diamond ring from Chopard. The Chicago actress looked stunning in her sequined dress Catherine and Michael live in Irvington, New York, with their two teenagers, son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 17, during the pandemic. The mother-of-two previously revealed that she makes the most of the time spent together. Catherine was joined by her husband Michael Douglas at the Golden Globes Appearing on Living with Kelly and Ryan, Catherine spoke with Kelly ripa and Ryan Seacrest on his family’s current life situation, revealing: “It was interesting because having my kids – my son is in college and my daughter is missing from school – but having them from school. back during this time, I realized that I am a homebody. “ Catherine previously gave an overview of how the family spent time during the lockdown, and said she spent her days playing cards, playing monopoly, having three meals a day, we didn’t killed, we respected each other. space out. “ Asked what was a highlight, she added, “Just to have time to be together and talk, it was really great. I really enjoyed having the whole family together.” READ: 22 Best Pastel Coats For Spring: From Marks & Spencer To ASOS And New Look







