Ethical fashion is gaining a foothold in Japan





Puffy coats are a mainstay of winter. They are warm, comfortable and practical. And it’s what’s inside the liner that makes all the difference. Traditionally, waterfowl feathers have been used for insulation, but the alternatives are increasingly popular among consumers concerned with animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

Italian brand Save The Duck led the way. As the name suggests, the company does not use water bird feathers to make its iconic jackets and vests. Save The Duck was founded in Milan, Italy’s fashion capital, in 2012. CEO Nicolas Bargi has been a nature lover his entire life. He says he’s always been skeptical of using real waterbird feathers in jackets. After seeing many companies collapse in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and credit uncertainty in Europe, Bargi decided it was time for the fashion industry to change course. “I thought there would be a great cultural and social change for people in the future and that sustainability would become a very important factor for the new generation,” he says. Bargi devised a way to recycle plastic bottles as an alternative to feathers. The bottles are broken down and mixed with polyester fibers. One jacket uses 20 bottles, instead of six to eight waterfowl. And Save The Duck quickly found international demand for its products. It has spread to 33 countries and territories, including Japan, where it has launched a host of pop-up stores across the country. Without feathers in Japan In Japan, an Osaka entrepreneur turned to a tropical tree as another alternative to feathering. Fukai Kishow, the founder of KAPOK KNOT, started producing coats in 2019 using materials derived from the kapok, a tree that grows in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Africa. The fluffy fibers extracted from its seeds have historically been used as stuffing for life jackets and lint. But it was not widely used in clothing because its fibers are difficult to process. The fluffy fibers of kapok seed pods have long been used to fill life jackets and soft toys. Fukai, 29, traveled to Indonesia two years ago to choose fibers suitable for jackets. He worked with farmers and researchers to choose the perfect material and signed sales contracts. He says that the excellent moisture absorption and thermal retention capacity of Kapok fiber makes it warmer than other natural materials. Kapok Knot coats come with a message in the packaging emphasizing the low environmental impact of the production process. Fukai says he wants customers to appreciate the social value of his products. “Enjoying fashion and thinking about the future are compatible,” he says. “I want to pursue both business and social responsibility.” Japanese clothing brand Kapok Knot was launched in 2019. Japan Ethical Initiative Vice President Ikoma Yoshiko says ethical brands are fast becoming major players in the fashion industry. “Investors are increasingly critical of companies that fail to take environmental issues into account since the Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by the United Nations in 2015,” she said. “I guess fashion brands that are not eco-friendly will not be able to survive.” Ikoma has been following trends among young consumers, especially members of what is known as Generation Z. She says growing up with knowledge of climate change and other environmental issues has made them more susceptible to the effects of their effects. spending decisions. “I believe that, like the ‘digital transformation’ in the business world, which uses the latest technologies, the fashion industry will undergo an ‘ethical transformation’.”

