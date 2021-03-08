Julie Costa is the owner of Prom Closet de Lulu donations and rentals

BRIDGEWATER Last spring, Julie Costa and her mother Roberta Gesner went to a final dress sale at Macy’s with the goal of donating the dresses to students in need at local schools to wear to prom.

When they heard that the balls were canceled, she still had all the dresses on. So, in December, Costa decided to launch Lulu’s Prom Closet and Special Occasions Rental and appealed to several Facebook city groups to collect donations of prom and formal dresses and accessories, including including shoes and jewelry.

“I wanted to do something to move forward,” said the 47-year-old.

Her goal is to collect dresses in a variety of sizes, colors, designs, fits and lengths so that students have a choice in how they express themselves.

The average cost for a boy to attend the prom is around $ 150 for the rental of a costume, shoes and maybe flowers, Costa said. But for a girl, the cost can be over $ 600 for a dress, hair, makeup, accessories, and more.

Renting a dress may be a more affordable option, she said, noting that there aren’t many clothing rental companies locally.

Costa will take donated dresses, although they may not be in fashion right now. Someone might be interested in something that is more out of the box or vintage.

“I think dresses never really go out of style,” Costa said. “They are timeless.”

She has done pickups in Southeast Massachusetts including Brockton, Easton, Hanson, Middleboro, Raynham, Whitman and other cities. In a single trip to several communities, Costa received 50 dresses.

Another way she got dresses is to drop clothes in a clothes rack placed on her front porch of her house in Bridgewater where she lives with her mother and stepfather.

After sharing her story on a Facebook page titled “Random Acts of Kindness,” Costa said people from across the United States and around the world have asked to send her dresses.

An Alaskan man who lived in Brockton sent his two daughters’ dresses. A woman from the UK asked about sending a dress.

“I don’t want to say no to anyone,” she said.

Lulu’s prom closet is named after Costa’s grandmother, Louise Proffetty, who was her fashion inspiration. She was “always in place” with a matching outfit, a face full of makeup and accessories, Costa said.

Costa considers herself a girly girl and told college she works as a plus size model.

Her mother, Gesner, and daughter Stephanie Costa, a freshman at West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School, helped her with the dresses.

So far Costa has a total of 300dresses, hung on several shelves and mannequins placed in the bedroom and living room of his mother.

Eventually, they’ll be on display in a store she rents in town in the Gotshalk building on Broad Street.

Costas said it will be able to open in May and the location is perfect as it is near a nail salon, tanning salon, hair salon and jeweler.

She has previous experience of formal and special occasions. Costa has been a makeup artist for around 20 years for events such as weddings, balls, contests and dance recitals.

During the pandemic, this work calmed down.

Costa also lost his job as an account managerduring the pandemic, which is why she launched Lulu’s Prom Closet. It was a way to fill his time and an opportunity to generate income.

She said that after receiving so many dresses, offering dresses for rent will also help support her charitable goal by covering the cost of maintaining the dresses, including dry cleaning.

For a dress, cleaning can cost at least $ 40, some of which was paid for by Costa out of pocket.

The rental service is also a way to get dresses for girls who are not considered to be in need. Renting with Lulu’s Prom Closet is another way to pay for others attending the prom, she said.

Costa said she will work with school guidance counselors who can identify students who are going through an ordeal and may be given a gown.

Pictures of dresses in her inventory are on Lulu’s prom closet. Facebook page and in a hardcover book that Costa had made. She eventually wants to create a website to display the dresses as well.

The dresses are modeled by her daughter and her friends and her cousin’s daughters and friends. She is also working on taking photos of wedding dresses and outfits for other occasions that her adult friends will be modeling for her catalog.

Particularly during the pandemic, when in-store shopping may be limited, Costa said appointments can be arranged for people to view and try on dresses before receiving or renting one.

She also hopes to run popups at school to show students her dresses, which West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School has expressed interest in.

“I want to make every girl dream one dress at a time,” said Costa.

