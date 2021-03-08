In watchmaking schools, women know their time





How does it feel to be a student in a watchmaking class and anticipate working in a male-dominated industry? This is a question I asked young women last year during a visit to Lyce Edgar Faure, a school in eastern France that offers a watchmaking program very popular with top watch brands. range. The students said the business was exciting and motivating, and they knew that as women they would likely face prejudice. But in their classes, they said, they never did and some were surprised that I expected it. I admired them. When I was a student 20 years ago, I would have been too shy or too intimidated to join a program where men outnumbered women. And as I have written about the watchmaking world in recent years, the articles have almost always been about men; I have rarely interviewed a woman.

I wanted to hear what the students had to say, so I emailed three top schools, the Technical School of Valle de Joux in Switzerland, the Hiko Mizuno College of Jewelry in Tokyo, and Faure asking to speak to a student in watchmaking and sending me some sample questions. Over the next few days, I received a dozen responses, passed on by managers, and then set up interviews. Given the opportunity to speak up, these women took it.

I realize that there are more and more women who want to become watchmakers and who are also interested in all other manual trades, and I find that very cool, said Marie Witz, 18-year-old watchmaking student. in Valle de Joux. I don’t really mind knowing we’re outnumbered, and I even think it’s pretty amazing. After all, she said, I don’t think I’m worse or better than a man because sex doesn’t matter in this job. I think we have the same ability to operate a watch. Laure Amstutz, 19, is another student from Valle de Joux unfazed by an apparent imbalance. Don’t be impressed with the number of boys, because we have the same capacity as them. Afraid of breaking a nail? In the three schools, only a third of the watchmaking students are women. And that’s actually an improvement.

The Mizunos program, for example, had no female students when it started in 1995 (and Japan continues to lag behind other industrialized countries in gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 countries in Global Gender Gap Index 2020 compiled by the World Economic Forum; France placed 15th and Switzerland 18th.) And Clmence Decrette, 21, a third year student at Valle de Joux, said some of her teachers have said that sometimes it would be beneficial to have more daughters since we are apparently more skilled with our hands. Yet, it can be seen that there are now more girls in watchmaking than before. Two years ago, one of the classes in this watchmaking program was made up entirely of boys.

The school program is similar to those offered in France and Japan: turning, assembly, finishing, crate creation and repair. The practice of the workshop is supplemented by subjects such as watchmaking theory, mathematics, physics and professional drawing. I don’t have a particular problem being a woman among my classmates, wrote Milie Detouillon, 22, a student in Faures’ seven-year diploma program, in an email. Sometimes we get a few jokes or comments, but no more than in any other industry where you will always find people with predefined ideas about women. For example, she said, if you take care of yourself, you might hear the stereotype of not being afraid of breaking a nail? line.

What attracts a woman to watchmaking? In Switzerland and eastern France, many watchmaking students, women and men, grew up in the industry. Premium brands are leading businesses in the region, and students often have family, friends or neighbors working there. Ms Decrette said she was only 14 when she did a three-day internship at Blancpain, a Swiss brand headquartered not far from its current school in the Valle de Joux, an area considered to be the ‘one of the cradles of fine watchmaking. The moment I sat down at that workbench and picked up the screwdriver and tweezers, I knew this was what I wanted to do, she said. She adores restoring ancient movements and, after obtaining her diploma, wishes to follow a specialized training in restoration and complications at the Cole Technique Le Locle in Switzerland. An old watch has lived with a person before, she said. Balance is like the beating heart of a watch. When we get the heart of the watch working, we also bring the history of the owners back to life.

Her classmate, Roxane Ochoa, 28, said in an email that she was inspired by her grandfather, Philippe Thorimbert, a watchmaker who worked in several companies including Longines, Rolex and Movado, then had his own little workshop at home. until his death last year from Covid-19. Since I was little, he told us about this job he loved, she wrote. He was really passionate about his job. I chose this profession because I like its manual aspect, she says. When you manage to fix a part that you have been working on, it is a very pleasant and satisfying feeling. For Mao Tsuzuki, 23, a Tokyo resident who is completing the three-year master’s course in Mizuno, the appeal was similar. I am fascinated every time I go to a home improvement store, just looking at the screwdrivers and checking all the tools, she says.

Faure principal Florence Burger said today’s students are different from their predecessors. Girls are more daring these days, she says. And it stems from their own will, even if they don’t necessarily realize it. Ms Burger said she believed societal changes made their confidence possible and that the school should support this development. In the school environment, we must continue to push girls to be bolder and boys to be more tolerant, she said.

We have to work harder High-end watchmaking has long been associated with men, but women have always played a vital role. In Switzerland, where the industry began with farmers spending long winters making watches, wives helped their husbands make parts. In the late 1700s, as mass production of Swiss watches became mainstream, women were employed to work with tiny parts like balance springs, as they (and their tiny hands) were considered better for precision work. . As the Japanese watch industry industrialized in the 1900s, women were often found on assembly lines here too.

And last year, the Swiss Federation of Watch Employers reported that 32,536 men and 25,014 women worked in the watch industry, but that 1,338 men held managerial positions compared to just 278 women. Ms. Decrette, in Valle de Joux, says she knows the industry continues to discriminate against women. This is why it is pleasant to see in recent years more and more women becoming CEOs of large groups, like Catherine Rnier at Jaeger-LeCoultre, she said. And that’s why, Ms. Detouillon said, she hopes the industry will begin to showcase more female watchmakers: we lack iconic female figures in this area.

Ms. Detouillon is also concerned about her own future after graduating from Faure. I will soon be starting my career and, frankly, I wonder a lot about my role as a woman in a company, she said.

We’re easily judged by our physical appearance, like the way we dress, whether we wear makeup or not, she said. We are usually tried quickly and seen as more delicate and fragile. It is a reality that men will also be victims of prejudices regarding their young age or their physical appearance. But as women, we have this challenge: in addition to having this image that sticks to us, we must work harder so that our work is recognized and taken seriously. She has already encountered difficulties. In the various internships that I have done, she says, I have sometimes found myself in situations where people flirt with me instead of teaching me things, and in this kind of situation we don’t feel at all taken seriously and it can quickly become a real problem. I dream above all The pandemic, which reduced Swiss watch exports last year in 19 of the industry’s top 20 markets (with China being the exception), has also affected schools, with classrooms sometimes disrupted and opportunities missed. Ms Tsuzuki won the 2020 Richemont Award as the best Mizuno watchmaking student, but due to travel restrictions, she was unable to claim the award two weeks at a Richemont-branded factory in Europe. But she is due to start working for Richemont Japan after graduating later this month. The two events are not related; despite the price, she said, she had to go for an interview for the watch repair station in the groups customer service.

I love customer service because watches have an owner and a story, she says. Each watch has a personality, depending on the owner. I am fascinated by the stories. Ms. Detouillon, who will be leaving Faure in June, has decided to delay her job search and is looking for schools in Switzerland where she can obtain additional training in watch decoration techniques. After graduation I would like to specialize in decoration in general, she says. I would love to travel and if I have the opportunity to work abroad I think I will. But for the moment, I dream above all of being able to find a job in the middle of this pandemic, and especially of being able to have the opportunity to choose something that fascinates me.

