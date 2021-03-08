Fashion succeeds and misses the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards | Gallery





By Megan Riedlinger

8:15 p.m. PST, March 7, 2021 It’s time for Wonderwall.com to judge the fashion at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 home! The first one standing? Regina King, who has selected this structured navy blue Atelier Versace number for the occasion. While there is no red carpet to kill, the star made a splash with this stunning tailoring, which featured bold ruffle shoulder detailing, shimmering fabric and a thigh slit. Read on to see more of the best and least dressed stars of the night Andra Day experimented with this strapless number for the Critics’ Choice Awards. The star ensemble started off with a fitted bodice that went from a deep purple to a pale gray before morphing into an olive-colored half-pantsuit, half-skirt. And while we certainly weren’t a fan of this silhouette, we did appreciate the remarkable color scheme. The next step? A better look at her magnificent jewelry When it came time to add jewelry, Andra Day opted for pieces from Chopard. She rocked phenomenal emerald and diamond earrings from the jeweler’s “Precious Lace Collection,” as well as multiple diamond and gem-plated rings, including this stunning 14.04 carat blue sapphire. Amanda Seyfried dressed up in Miu Miu for the occasion. We loved the star’s menswear-inspired set which included a sequined bow tie and crystal embellishments glued to the sheer fabric of the blouse to embellish the classic silhouette. The sparkly blouse was paired with cropped black pants and super high black stiletto heels for a truly pointy fashion moment. Stellar style! Leslie Odom Jr. enhanced an otherwise simple and elegant gray Celine suit with her unique additions ahead of the Critics’ Choice Awards. Let’s take a closer look Leslie Odom Jr. added a black shirt with a white ruffle collar for a surprising yet suave style choice with her gray suit. And when it came time to add accessories, star layered necklaces established themselves as one of the best dressed men of the night! Flowers and feathers! Emerald Fennell looked perfectly chic yet still perfectly comfy in this eye-catching floral print pantsuit. The brightly colored ensemble included a black feather trim and paired perfectly with these embellished pointy heels. Dylan McDermott certainly looked crisp at home in all black with a hint of emerald green. The actor posed in a black shirt, pants, dress shoes and completed his monochrome look with an emerald velvet jacket. We weren’t fans of Jaime Pressly’s halter dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards party. The actress donned this teal number, which featured black belted embellishments that nestled around the center in a messy fashion. The host of the evening, Taye Diggs looked dapper in this white tuxedo jacket, an oversized black bow tie, black pants and dress shoes before the big night. “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham looked lovely in a pretty purple ball gown for the occasion. Her strapless design featured a plunging neckline, full skirt, and pearl embellishments along the bodice. Eli Goree was a vision in red before the Critics’ Choice Awards. The star donned this costume, dress shirt and boots in a rich red Etro look from head to toe for the occasion and earned an A + in the fashion department. Dominique Fishback seduced in this superb Reem Acra silver and beige dress. The stunning number featured delicate crystal embellishments along the bodice and a tulle skirt to the floor. We’re gonna have to take a closer look at this stunner Although from a distance Dominique Fishback’s dress looked like an off-the-shoulder number worn with a diamond necklace, up close you can see the sheer fabric along the shoulders. You can also see how the embellishments along the bodice perfectly matched the details of the collar up close. The next step? A better view of her hair and makeup We loved how Dominique Fishback added a little more sparkle to her Critics’ Choice Awards ensemble by adding embellishments to her hair. She also rocked winged eyeliner and delicate diamond earrings to complete her gorgeous look. When it came time to dress for the Critics’ Choice Awards, Michael K. Williams gave us mixed vibes. He wore a dapper brown check suit, but added a bright orange dress shirt, tie, and sneakers to give it a funky, more casual vibe. When it came time for Daveed Diggs to dress for the Critics’ Choice Awards, he opted for a bold jacket from Versace and matching Versace loafers! The star added a black dress shirt and pants to complete her super stylish home awards look. Rhea Seehorn looked lovely in red ahead of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, sporting this gorgeous sleeveless red dress with a full skirt and bow detailing on the shoulders of Marmar Halim. Algee Smith was polished pink and even posed against the pink wall! He donned this stunning pale pink suit with a starfish brooch and wide leg pants with a pair of pointy white sneakers before the Critics’ Choice Awards. Steven Yeun looked stylish in this classic black Prada suit. The star added a white dress shirt, tight black tie and black dress shoes to complete her cool Critics’ Choice look. It was brown and black for Bob Odenkirk. The actor wearing a dark brown suit with a black shirt without a tie! and black dress shoes for the occasion.

