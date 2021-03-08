Best Dressed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards





To win a Critics Choice award, the film community needs to come to a consensus on your work, but that doesn’t mean ceremonial fashion is a committee affair. As a precursor to the Oscars, BAFTAs and all upcoming events, Critics Choice allows the stars in attendance to test new trends and step out of their comfort zone. The past years have yielded daring and now classic looks: Angelina Jolies uber casual white blazer and Cassavettes t-shirt in 2000, Nicole Kidmans semi-sheer lace briefs in 2003 and the experimental vibe endures. The virtual ceremony of 2021 allowed for a greater range of looks, presented in several venues as celebrities listening from home. The night belonged to style rebels who went against the grain, offering new twists on the familiar, wild parts of the tracks. In a personalized Vera Wang, Cynthia Erivo brought a touch of whimsy to the proceedings. Her black and cream dresses, puffed sleeves and delicate lace embroidery looked like something out of a fairy tale. The crowns Emma Corrin continues to reject the idea of ​​dressing like a princess, despite playing Lady Di with rave reviews. Her Schiaparelli Haute Couture mini dress was a surreal surprise with a bite to eat. With a necklace adorned with the Maisons tooth-pearl motif embellished with gold teeth, the set paid homage to the irreverent spirit of Elsa Schiaparellis. BridgertonThe principal lady, Phoebe Dynevor, cleverly left the Regency in favor of the futuristic sensibility of Louis Vuittons. Audiences may know her for period drama, but the Dynevors crystal and leather halter dress, designed by Nicolas Ghesquire, has banished all thought from her Netflix alter-ego. The fancy Dior Haute Couture skirt and blouse combo by Yara Shahidis was just as effective. Embellished with pastel shapes and mythical creatures, it kept the unconventional theme of nights and the Shahidis’ love for risky sewing.

