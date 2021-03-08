Forget about women’s collections. Buyers of ladies’ watches want more options.

What is a ladies watch?

From the perspective of Swiss industry, this is a small, richly decorated quartz watch (with diamonds, of course).

Ask women, however, and the watches they covet and wear often have little in common with what is traditionally referred to as women’s collections. And their frustration with the professions’ reliance on outdated gender classifications, fueled by decades of sexist marketing campaigns, has reached a boiling point.

This became clear in early February, when Laetitia Hirschy, a New York-based watch publicist and founder and CEO of the Kaaviar PR agency, and Suzanne Wong, editor-in-chief of the Geneva-based watch website. WorldTempus, founded Ladies watch, a women-centric community that hosts weekly chats on the social audio appClubhouse. During the inaugural discussion on February 11, which drew some 60 people, Ms. Wong summed up her exasperation at the industry’s status quo.

What is a ladies watch? she said. It is a watch belonging to a woman. I don’t see a clearer way of saying this.