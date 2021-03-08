Fashion
Forget about women’s collections. Buyers of ladies’ watches want more options.
What is a ladies watch?
From the perspective of Swiss industry, this is a small, richly decorated quartz watch (with diamonds, of course).
Ask women, however, and the watches they covet and wear often have little in common with what is traditionally referred to as women’s collections. And their frustration with the professions’ reliance on outdated gender classifications, fueled by decades of sexist marketing campaigns, has reached a boiling point.
This became clear in early February, when Laetitia Hirschy, a New York-based watch publicist and founder and CEO of the Kaaviar PR agency, and Suzanne Wong, editor-in-chief of the Geneva-based watch website. WorldTempus, founded Ladies watch, a women-centric community that hosts weekly chats on the social audio appClubhouse. During the inaugural discussion on February 11, which drew some 60 people, Ms. Wong summed up her exasperation at the industry’s status quo.
What is a ladies watch? she said. It is a watch belonging to a woman. I don’t see a clearer way of saying this.
The discussion, which lasted over an hour and a half, lingered on the issue of representation, with participants highlighting the mismatch between how the industry talks to women and how they want to be approached.
Why do men have 16 categories and there is a tab for women on online brand sites, asked Joy Corthsy, artistic director of Idiome, a luxury public relations agency based in Geneva.
On January 23, German vlogger Jennifer Leingang, known online as Jennifer Elle, addressed the topic in aYoutube videocalled Heres Why Dont Like Watches in which she scrambled the industry for her long history of patriarchal messages, apparent even in advertisements targeting women.
Although watchmakers have toned down the sexism in their ads, it’s still there, Ms Leingang said on the video, as a succession of watch ads featuring provocatively dressed female celebrities appeared on screen. Women are often flaunted as super sexy when wearing their watch.
She doesn’t do much with the watch which she is described as an accessory to her, she added. Watches marketed to men have been shown to be useful to a man.
Cara Barrett, head of special projects for the popular watch website Hodinkee, had also considered the question. On February 9, she published acolumnAll watches must be unisex and here’s why.
As a consumer, I don’t want to be told what I should and shouldn’t buy, Ms. Barrett wrote. I want to decide for myself. I don’t need a salesperson patronizing me to a dimly lit case to show me what they think I would like in the women’s section.
If you remove those labels, Ms Barrett said in a follow-up conversation, it’s easier for everyone to buy what they want.
The article struck a chord with the Hodinkee audience, garnering more than 500 (mostly favorable) comments online and nearly 600 on Instagram.
Thanks, Hodinkee, Kat Shoulders, co-founder of the Tenn and Two watch podcast, wrote on Instagram. I have said for years that watches should be like cars. Take gender off the tag and let people choose what works best for them.
With online watch sales exploding due to the pandemic’s effects on physical retail, luxury retailers have found that consumers are doing just that.
More women buy from men than men from women, but increasingly our customers don’t see a gender divide in watches, said Alison Loehnis, president of luxury e-merchants Net-a-. Porter and Mr. Porter.
The crossover is most evident in the way both sexes approach the question of size.
Twenty years ago, when Panerai launched a craze for oversized watches, its popularity with both men and women sparked the first wave of conversations about what defined a women’s watch, said Elizabeth Doerr, co-founder of the Quill & Pad watch blog.
The women wore these 47-millimeter monsters, Ms Doerr said. (In some Luminor-branded models, for example, the dial was nearly 2 inches in diameter and the watch case over half an inch thick.)
Over the past decade, however, vintage watches, which are smaller in size, have grown in popularity. Yet as men turned to them, they stumbled on the industry’s traditional gender line: any watch smaller than 34 millimeters is classified as a women’s part. (It will usually also have a battery-powered quartz movement and will be embellished with feminine details such as a mother-of-pearl dial or a light-colored bracelet).
Jarrod Cooper, founder of the Los Angeles-based collector’s group Neighborhood Watch Club, said during a recent video call where he showed off his 34-millimeter Rolex Datejust. But even if they released a smaller piece, it would be a quartz movement. No one will pay that price for a piece of quartz. They want a mechanic.
Very few watchmakers have made gender-neutral watches and sizing the cornerstones of their brands, not to mention the Apple Watch, notably without gender. One exception is German watchmaker Nomos Glashtte, who in 1992 released their first watch, an aftermarket 35-millimeter round timepiece called the Tangente that was considered the archetype of unisex style by the German design community, has said Katrin Bosse-Foy, head of international public relations for brands.
There was a practical reason: The caliber that powered the first watch fit into a 35-millimeter case, she said. He was streamlined, efficient and pragmatic, which is very German.
Cartier is another watch brand which, despite the reputation of French companies as a renowned jeweler, has long attracted both men and women. The Tank was released in December 1919 in one size, said Pierre Rainero, director of image, style and heritage of the Cartiers, during a video call.
He highlighted the brand’s history in making watches with unusual silhouettes, such as the Folded Crash or the Tub-Shaped Baignoire, and said that in markets like Britain and Italy where the concept the gentleman dandy and the bella figura give men the freedom to choose more elegant, even feminine timepieces, such shaped watches can be appealing to both sexes.
Even though most Swiss watch brands continue to promote so-called women’s collections, influencers who challenge gender on social media such as the watch and sneaker collector Madison Blank, a former head of menswear at Saks Fifth Avenue, helps transform some timepieces into de facto genre-less styles.
Rolex is the brand where we’ve seen this the most, said Stephen Eggleston, vice president of business for online luxury marketplace Farfetch. Day-Dates, Daytonas, Submariners, Datejusts are all watches purchased by customers of women’s clothing that would have historically been classified for men because they are 40 millimeters or more.
Even the most masculine and traditional Swiss watch brands are bypassing the genre. Last July, Hublot introduced the Big Bang Millennial Pink as an overtly gender neutral watch. And in September, Patek Philippe was released with theRef. 7234G, an unadorned white gold Calatrava Pilot Travel Time in a new 37.5-millimeter format designed to have, according to the brand’s website, a subtle presence on the wrist.
IWC Schaffhausen, who started using the promotional slogan Engineered for men in 2007 before quietly abandoning it about a decade later, also embraced genderless classifications.
We prefer to think of design categories like sports watches or classic watches, wrote Franziska Gsell, IWC Marketing Director, in an email.
For Ms. Wong of Watch Femme, however, true gender parity will only be achieved when men feel as comfortable buying feminine timepieces as women feel indulging in masculine styles.
It’s cool for girls to make boys’ stuff their own, but not the other way around, she says.
As an example, Ms. Wong mentioned a conversation she had on Clubhouse with this really nasty guy.
He said that women can have the best of both worlds: they can wear a super feminine watch set with gemstones, and they can also wear a Royal Oak which is super masculine, but men have to stick with men, Ms. Wong said.
And I said, let me stop you there, your credit card won’t be blocked if you try to buy a ladies watch, she said. He just wanted me to admit that women have it better. He didn’t change his mind.
