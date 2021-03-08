Fashion
# 4 Ole Miss Gets Belmont Series Sweep In Walk-Off Fashion – WCBI TV
OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) Despite an end-of-game drama,Hayden dunhurstmade sure not to let his team’s four home run performance be all for nothing. The second-year wide receiver’s scoreless single in the bottom of the ninth allowed No.4 Ole Miss (10-2) to complete the series sweep over Belmont 8-7 at Swayze Field on Sunday and win her fifth straight game .
Tim elkocontinued to terrorize the Belmont pitchers, capping an exceptional week going 2-for-3 at home plate with both hits being home runs and four RBIs. He was joined byJustin bench(2 for 5) andKevin graham(1 for 2) in the home run department, the latter getting two RBIs.Derek diamondhad four innings on the mound while the bullpen allowed four hits and struck out four batters, withTaylor broadwayget the win (2-0) when all has been said and done.
To start the game, Diamond walked with first hitter Bruin Carson Shacklett, who then advanced to second after a strikeout. Tommy Crider got Belmont’s first hit of the game with just one right field, putting runners in corners with one out. Belmont drew his first blood following a fly from Logan Jarvis’ bag that marked Shacklett. The Bruins then tacked on another run with a Brodey Heaton triple on the straight field line that marked Crider. A pop-up captured by Dunhurst stopped the bleeding in the opening frame.
It didn’t take long for the Rebels to get on the board for the first time as Bench netted a first goal, a 1-0 pitch to left field and reduced the lead to one. After Andy Bean struck out the next two rebel hitters, Elko had a solo home run on the right court and tied the game 2-2.
After Diamond made three and three down in the Bruin order at the top of the second, Graham continued the home run brigade with a blast in right field and gave Ole Miss her first lead from the afternoon, 3-2 without withdrawal. .
Elko reached the first to start the bottom of the fourth after being chopped. The All-SEC preseason third baseman reached third after a pair of reluctance, then bagged a fly by Graham to put Ole Miss on 4-2.
To open the fifth round, Jack Rando chose right field while Shacklett and John Behrends also came on board, charging Belmont’s bases without a strikeout.Austin millercame out of the Rebel reliever pen to strike out Crider, but a wild throw allowed Rando to score and reduce Ole Miss’s lead to one point. After deliberately walking Jarvis, Miller left the bases loaded in the aftermath of a failure.
Connor Anderson succeeded Bean in the bottom half of the sixth after hitting Dunhurst with a pitch. With an exit,Ben Van Clevetore a practice line on the left field line and Dunhurst tried to get home, only to be sent out at home plate after a throw. Walks issued to Graham and Baker loaded the bases, knocking Kyle Brennan out of Bruin’s reliever pen to faceHayden leatherwood. Brennan retired on the sixth side with some set back.
Wes burtonmade a brief appearance on the mound but walked two hitters without an out, bringingTyler myers. After a defenseman’s pick gave up one, the Bruins had runners on the corners. A fly sack from Jarvis scored Shacklett and tied the game at four apiece.
The Rebels had runners on goal again with two strikeouts in the lower half of the inning after walksGarrett woodand Dunhurst. This time the home team broke through. Elko threw his second dinger of the game on the right court and gave Ole Miss a 7-4 lead.
Endgame drama ensued in the ninth inning withBraden Forsythtrying to put the game away. A blow-by-blow and a single put two runners with no outs and forced Broadway out of the reading box, ultimately setting up Heaton with a single RBI to reduce the deficit to two points. Broadway hit Landers to load up the bases, then Jack Capobianco doubled the line to score Austin Ehren and Behrends and tie the game. On the same play, Lowry was aggressively caught in third, which culminated in the final to give Ole Miss a chance to come back.
With one out, Bench chose right fielder and then advanced to second on wild ground.Jacob Gonzalezthen marched to give the rebels two on base, still with a pullout. Dunhurst then called the game with a right-sided single between two defenders to score Bench from second and complete the weekend’s sweep.
The rebels return to Swayze Field on Tuesday March 9 to confront Alcorn State. The first pitch is set for 6.30 p.m. CT and can be viewed on SEC Network + or listened to on Ole Miss Radio Network.
QUICK HITS
– Ole Miss leads the season 10-2 after leading 5-0 this week.
– The Rebels improve to 5-0 all-time against Belmont.
–Ole Miss hit four home runs in Sunday’s game, the most since March 11, 2020 against Louisiana-Monroe (five).
–Tim elkohit two home runs in Sunday’s game (career best) and had five total in the weekend series.
– For the week,Tim elkowent 10 for 17 (.588 / 1.529 / .708) with a double, five homers, eight runs scored and 13 RBIs.
– With his single RBI winning in the ninth,Hayden dunhurstextended his strike streak to eight games.
–Kevin grahamhome run in the second run was his second in as many days.
–Derek diamondfailed to pitch at least 5.0 innings and more for the first time in his career.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]