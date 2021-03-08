4 Ole Miss Gets Belmont Series Sweep In Walk-Off Fashion – WCBI TV

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) Despite an end-of-game drama, Hayden dunhurst made sure not to let his team’s four home run performance be all for nothing. The second-year wide receiver’s scoreless single in the bottom of the ninth allowed No.4 Ole Miss (10-2) to complete the series sweep over Belmont 8-7 at Swayze Field on Sunday and win her fifth straight game .

Tim elko continued to terrorize the Belmont pitchers, capping an exceptional week going 2-for-3 at home plate with both hits being home runs and four RBIs. He was joined by Justin bench (2 for 5) and Kevin graham (1 for 2) in the home run department, the latter getting two RBIs. Derek diamond had four innings on the mound while the bullpen allowed four hits and struck out four batters, with Taylor broadway get the win (2-0) when all has been said and done.

To start the game, Diamond walked with first hitter Bruin Carson Shacklett, who then advanced to second after a strikeout. Tommy Crider got Belmont’s first hit of the game with just one right field, putting runners in corners with one out. Belmont drew his first blood following a fly from Logan Jarvis’ bag that marked Shacklett. The Bruins then tacked on another run with a Brodey Heaton triple on the straight field line that marked Crider. A pop-up captured by Dunhurst stopped the bleeding in the opening frame.

It didn’t take long for the Rebels to get on the board for the first time as Bench netted a first goal, a 1-0 pitch to left field and reduced the lead to one. After Andy Bean struck out the next two rebel hitters, Elko had a solo home run on the right court and tied the game 2-2.

After Diamond made three and three down in the Bruin order at the top of the second, Graham continued the home run brigade with a blast in right field and gave Ole Miss her first lead from the afternoon, 3-2 without withdrawal. .

Elko reached the first to start the bottom of the fourth after being chopped. The All-SEC preseason third baseman reached third after a pair of reluctance, then bagged a fly by Graham to put Ole Miss on 4-2.

To open the fifth round, Jack Rando chose right field while Shacklett and John Behrends also came on board, charging Belmont’s bases without a strikeout. Austin miller came out of the Rebel reliever pen to strike out Crider, but a wild throw allowed Rando to score and reduce Ole Miss’s lead to one point. After deliberately walking Jarvis, Miller left the bases loaded in the aftermath of a failure.

Connor Anderson succeeded Bean in the bottom half of the sixth after hitting Dunhurst with a pitch. With an exit, Ben Van Cleve tore a practice line on the left field line and Dunhurst tried to get home, only to be sent out at home plate after a throw. Walks issued to Graham and Baker loaded the bases, knocking Kyle Brennan out of Bruin’s reliever pen to face Hayden leatherwood . Brennan retired on the sixth side with some set back.

Wes burton made a brief appearance on the mound but walked two hitters without an out, bringing Tyler myers . After a defenseman’s pick gave up one, the Bruins had runners on the corners. A fly sack from Jarvis scored Shacklett and tied the game at four apiece.

The Rebels had runners on goal again with two strikeouts in the lower half of the inning after walks Garrett wood and Dunhurst. This time the home team broke through. Elko threw his second dinger of the game on the right court and gave Ole Miss a 7-4 lead.

Endgame drama ensued in the ninth inning with Braden Forsyth trying to put the game away. A blow-by-blow and a single put two runners with no outs and forced Broadway out of the reading box, ultimately setting up Heaton with a single RBI to reduce the deficit to two points. Broadway hit Landers to load up the bases, then Jack Capobianco doubled the line to score Austin Ehren and Behrends and tie the game. On the same play, Lowry was aggressively caught in third, which culminated in the final to give Ole Miss a chance to come back.

With one out, Bench chose right fielder and then advanced to second on wild ground. Jacob Gonzalez then marched to give the rebels two on base, still with a pullout. Dunhurst then called the game with a right-sided single between two defenders to score Bench from second and complete the weekend’s sweep.

The rebels return to Swayze Field on Tuesday March 9 to confront Alcorn State. The first pitch is set for 6.30 p.m. CT and can be viewed on SEC Network + or listened to on Ole Miss Radio Network.