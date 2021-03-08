Uncertain Brides and Reluctant Brides (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 13 of 90 Day Fianc.]

As couples prepare to walk down the aisle, women are on different pages than their fiancés. Yara buys a wedding dress in Vegas while Jovi takes a dance tour, and Natalie is afraid to engage in a dress without even having her engagement ring from Mike. Will either of these relationships be ready to marry in a few weeks?

Mike & Natalie: Say yes to stress

With only three weeks to go, Mike and Natalie are still in uncertain circumstances. He refuses to take the leap with her but admits that they are “going in the right direction”.

Natalie decides to browse the wedding dresses even though their nuptials are pending. She faces her mother back in Ukraine and ultimately chooses a beaded strapless dress. But Natalie can’t buy anything yet. “It makes me sad because I saw myself in that beautiful dress and thought, ‘This is it,’” she says to the camera. “But I can’t buy it right now because it’s too expensive to risk it when it could be a possibility that I just won’t get married.”

Eventually, Mike returns his ring to Natalie but confides on camera that he wishes there was a “pause button” on their 90 days. They are clearly dysfunctional but still go to the bedroom to “practice some non-social distancing.”

Brandon and Julia: Holy Hell

Julia’s parents, Brandon and Brandon visit a church for their nuptials. Brandon is completely apathetic to wedding planning, even forgetting why they picked the date (May 9) to get married. Hint: The day marks the anniversary Brandon told Julia that she “looked like his future wife.” Brandon sulks like a bored child but only offers a semblance of emotion when Julia cries.

Julia is threatening to call off their church wedding, but it also seems like a practical reason for them to have a smaller ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jovi & Yara: dressing and undressing

Yara goes shopping in a wedding dress with Jovi’s mother, Gwen. Since getting tied up in Vegas, Yara wants a long, flashy sequin dress instead of a traditional wedding dress. Yara also personally invites Gwen to the wedding ceremony. “For the first time since I arrived here, I really feel like I’m getting married,” Yara beams.

Yara later has an accident and has to go to the doctor to check that the baby is okay. But his fear of health does not prevent Jovi from having a bachelor party. He goes to his favorite strip club and even goes upstairs with a Yara lookalike. Yikes.

Tarik & Hazel: tuxedos and confidence issues

Following their awkward three-way call with ex Minty, Hazel gave Tarik the cold shoulder. Tarik accuses Hazel of portraying him as the “bad guy,” but let’s face it: Hazel is absolutely right.

“I don’t trust you with her,” Hazel said. “Ex is ex for me. I don’t wanna chat anymore, no more calls [with Minty]. “

Tarik tells Hazel that she has already “won” because she is in the United States on the K-1 visa. “You have to trust me or not,” he pushes her. “Confidence is the blood of life. If you don’t have it, you don’t have a relationship. He always goes ahead with their nuptials and orders a white tuxedo with a powder blue bow tie for the wedding. It is clear that both of these solutions will work no matter what.

Andrew & Amira: Sorry Serbia

Against her better judgment, Amira travels to Serbia to quarantine her before flying to the United States. Andrew’s ominous smugness always turns out to be unpleasant, and Amira’s nasal moan echoes in circles as she once again lists all the reasons not to follow Andrew. Maybe they’re a well-matched couple after all. “I’m getting really mad with love,” Amira says to the camera, as Andrew applauds “her decision” that he Creation‘ed.

Amira lands in Serbia without a hitch but fears spending 14 days in quarantine in her hotel. “It feels like an eternity,” she shouts.

“Now he’s just waiting for America, baby,” Andrew comforts.

Rebecca & Zied: Living spaces

Zied is still trying to get Rebecca to understand the rules of Ramadan, but she doesn’t. With three ex-husbands in mind, Rebecca fears rushing into another marriage. But Zied is a religious man and begs her to respect his culture. “It’s important to me,” he says.

“I just don’t want to get married in court,” Rebecca replies. “I waited two years for you to come here and because I won’t marry you in two weeks, do you want to go somewhere else?” Privately, she admits in a confessional that Zied switches between being a pious Muslim and more laissez-faire with his faith, especially when it comes to living together without being married.

Rebecca tells Zied that he will have to live somewhere else if that is his ultimatum. Zied reminds her that he can easily return to Tunisia and that he is in Georgia for Rebecca, not a green card.

Stephanie & Harris: “It wasn’t revenge sex”

A clumsy Stephanie promises Harris that he’s not a rebound from her ex-fiancé (and cousin) Ryan. Of course, there’s another complication: It turns out Harris has three children with a woman he’s been with since he was 17, and despite having been on and off for more than a year. decade, he assures Stephanie that he is currently single.

Stephanie asks Harris if he would be willing to move to America to be with her, and he assures her that she “doesn’t have to ask twice.” His motivation? “I know Stephanie and the Americans are rich people, have big homes and everything they need in life. I think that by going to America, I can do a lot better in my life and for my family, ”he admits to the camera. “And even Stephanie, I can be by her side, protect her and make sure she gets the treatment she deserves.” It looks real.

Previews

Next week, Harris tells Stephanie he loves her, Rebecca and Zied are trying to figure out their life situation, and Hazel and Tarik get advice from friends. Amira expresses her concerns about starting a family with Andrew, and Yara is rightly furious with Jovi on the way to their marriage. Plus, there’s a new twist: Natalie says through tears that Mike “has changed his mind” and their wedding is called off entirely. “It’s over,” she gasped. What happened?! We will have to wait until Sunday to find out!

90 day fiancé, Sunday, 8 / 7c, TLC