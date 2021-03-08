Fashion
Uncertain Brides and Reluctant Brides (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 13 of 90 Day Fianc.]
As couples prepare to walk down the aisle, women are on different pages than their fiancés. Yara buys a wedding dress in Vegas while Jovi takes a dance tour, and Natalie is afraid to engage in a dress without even having her engagement ring from Mike. Will either of these relationships be ready to marry in a few weeks?
Mike & Natalie: Say yes to stress
With only three weeks to go, Mike and Natalie are still in uncertain circumstances. He refuses to take the leap with her but admits that they are “going in the right direction”.
Natalie decides to browse the wedding dresses even though their nuptials are pending. She faces her mother back in Ukraine and ultimately chooses a beaded strapless dress. But Natalie can’t buy anything yet. “It makes me sad because I saw myself in that beautiful dress and thought, ‘This is it,’” she says to the camera. “But I can’t buy it right now because it’s too expensive to risk it when it could be a possibility that I just won’t get married.”
Eventually, Mike returns his ring to Natalie but confides on camera that he wishes there was a “pause button” on their 90 days. They are clearly dysfunctional but still go to the bedroom to “practice some non-social distancing.”
Brandon and Julia: Holy Hell
Julia’s parents, Brandon and Brandon visit a church for their nuptials. Brandon is completely apathetic to wedding planning, even forgetting why they picked the date (May 9) to get married. Hint: The day marks the anniversary Brandon told Julia that she “looked like his future wife.” Brandon sulks like a bored child but only offers a semblance of emotion when Julia cries.
Julia is threatening to call off their church wedding, but it also seems like a practical reason for them to have a smaller ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jovi & Yara: dressing and undressing
Yara goes shopping in a wedding dress with Jovi’s mother, Gwen. Since getting tied up in Vegas, Yara wants a long, flashy sequin dress instead of a traditional wedding dress. Yara also personally invites Gwen to the wedding ceremony. “For the first time since I arrived here, I really feel like I’m getting married,” Yara beams.
Yara later has an accident and has to go to the doctor to check that the baby is okay. But his fear of health does not prevent Jovi from having a bachelor party. He goes to his favorite strip club and even goes upstairs with a Yara lookalike. Yikes.
Tarik & Hazel: tuxedos and confidence issues
Following their awkward three-way call with ex Minty, Hazel gave Tarik the cold shoulder. Tarik accuses Hazel of portraying him as the “bad guy,” but let’s face it: Hazel is absolutely right.
“I don’t trust you with her,” Hazel said. “Ex is ex for me. I don’t wanna chat anymore, no more calls [with Minty]. “
Tarik tells Hazel that she has already “won” because she is in the United States on the K-1 visa. “You have to trust me or not,” he pushes her. “Confidence is the blood of life. If you don’t have it, you don’t have a relationship. He always goes ahead with their nuptials and orders a white tuxedo with a powder blue bow tie for the wedding. It is clear that both of these solutions will work no matter what.
Andrew & Amira: Sorry Serbia
Against her better judgment, Amira travels to Serbia to quarantine her before flying to the United States. Andrew’s ominous smugness always turns out to be unpleasant, and Amira’s nasal moan echoes in circles as she once again lists all the reasons not to follow Andrew. Maybe they’re a well-matched couple after all. “I’m getting really mad with love,” Amira says to the camera, as Andrew applauds “her decision” that he Creation‘ed.
Amira lands in Serbia without a hitch but fears spending 14 days in quarantine in her hotel. “It feels like an eternity,” she shouts.
“Now he’s just waiting for America, baby,” Andrew comforts.
Rebecca & Zied: Living spaces
Zied is still trying to get Rebecca to understand the rules of Ramadan, but she doesn’t. With three ex-husbands in mind, Rebecca fears rushing into another marriage. But Zied is a religious man and begs her to respect his culture. “It’s important to me,” he says.
“I just don’t want to get married in court,” Rebecca replies. “I waited two years for you to come here and because I won’t marry you in two weeks, do you want to go somewhere else?” Privately, she admits in a confessional that Zied switches between being a pious Muslim and more laissez-faire with his faith, especially when it comes to living together without being married.
Rebecca tells Zied that he will have to live somewhere else if that is his ultimatum. Zied reminds her that he can easily return to Tunisia and that he is in Georgia for Rebecca, not a green card.
Stephanie & Harris: “It wasn’t revenge sex”
A clumsy Stephanie promises Harris that he’s not a rebound from her ex-fiancé (and cousin) Ryan. Of course, there’s another complication: It turns out Harris has three children with a woman he’s been with since he was 17, and despite having been on and off for more than a year. decade, he assures Stephanie that he is currently single.
Stephanie asks Harris if he would be willing to move to America to be with her, and he assures her that she “doesn’t have to ask twice.” His motivation? “I know Stephanie and the Americans are rich people, have big homes and everything they need in life. I think that by going to America, I can do a lot better in my life and for my family, ”he admits to the camera. “And even Stephanie, I can be by her side, protect her and make sure she gets the treatment she deserves.” It looks real.
Previews
Next week, Harris tells Stephanie he loves her, Rebecca and Zied are trying to figure out their life situation, and Hazel and Tarik get advice from friends. Amira expresses her concerns about starting a family with Andrew, and Yara is rightly furious with Jovi on the way to their marriage. Plus, there’s a new twist: Natalie says through tears that Mike “has changed his mind” and their wedding is called off entirely. “It’s over,” she gasped. What happened?! We will have to wait until Sunday to find out!
90 day fiancé, Sunday, 8 / 7c, TLC
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]