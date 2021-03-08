Who says pocket watches are only for men?





Basically, fans say, pocket watches stand out, especially when worn by a woman. Everyone has an Apple Watch, they don’t have pocket watches, said Linda Stefanko, who lives in Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis. It makes a statement. It’s not just for men, she says. Ms Stefanko wears two newly acquired vintage pocket watches: a 36mm Waltham she bought a few weeks ago and a 35mm Elgin which was a Valentine’s Day gift from her boyfriend. She wears each as a necklace, on a selection of silver and gold chains, at dinner and around the house, and has several more in her collection. Ms Stefankos’ new pieces are what is known as a full hunter case originally favored, according to legend, by British fox hunters with a hinged metal cover that protects the face. Other types include half-hunters, with an open space in the lid to display the time, and double-hunters, with lids on both sides of the case. Wearing a pocket watch as a necklace makes a bold statement, but requires care. It’s very risky, said John Reardon, founder of Collectability, a vintage online store and educational platform specializing in Patek Philippes, including pocket watches. A swinging pendant, just by nature, even sitting at a desk, will strike something. There are also other unconventional ways of wearing pocket watches: on a key ring, hidden in a handkerchief pocket of blazers with the chain stretched to the lapel buttonhole or, as Ms. Zapata Vakil does, in a trouser pocket at the front on a chain attached to a belt loop. Londons Pieces of Time also offers leather bracelets, made by a local craftsman, for attaching the watch to a purse strap or interior compartment. It immediately evokes all those feelings of power, said Lisa von Weise, a New York-based personal stylist whose predominantly female clientele includes lawyers and women who work in finance. The pocket watch feels completely released.

