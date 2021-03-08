Julia Garners Christopher John Rogers Look is happiness in sartorial form





When British Vogue shared the cheery covers of her April 2021 issue, Julia Garners stylist Elizabeth Saltzman recognized the meaning of the party in Steven Meisels’ model portrait quartet, starring Christopher John Rogerss Sesame Streetcolorful knitwear. In fact, I gasped with happiness, said the Hollywood dresser. This is exactly the mood was trying to capture with this Christopher John Rogers dress [for the Critics Choice Awards] as well as. Julia is cool, unique and a force for beauty, and we were keen to embrace the joy that colors brought to all of us. It’s time to let the sun shine in where we can. Read more: Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 red carpet Saltzman and Garner were also keen to support Rogers, the up-and-coming American designer whose recent coups include outfitting Kamala Harris for the presidential inauguration and tailoring a custom dress for Beyoncs’ December 2020 cover. I was so excited to have the opportunity to wear Christopher John Rogers I’ve never worn his designs before, and I think his work is truly amazing, Garner says. Vogue. He’s a real artist! I love his use of color. As for how she celebrates tonight? I am grateful to have my husband [musician Mark Foster] next to me, with our english bulldog, his name is Biz. The world can look forward to many more directional fashion moments from Garner in the months to come. For now, the 27-year-old is best known for her brilliant portrayal of Ruth Langmore in Ozark The final season was watched by over 15 million people and earned Garner Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations. She is currently filming the fourth and final season of the Netflix hit. It’s a constant emotional roller coaster she says Vogue to play the native of Missouri. I actually learned a lot from playing this character, not just as an actor, but as a person. Later this year, however, the world will see Garner transform into Anna Delvey for Invent Anna Netflix’s dramatization of the fake heiress case who swindled the Manhattans elite out of millions. Details on the series are being kept under wraps, but Garner is clear fashion will be a topic of discussion. The clothes were so glamorous and beautiful, a real pivot of the wardrobe that I had to wear Ozark! Fashion is definitely a key element, but the show really puts identity at the forefront, but fashion and identity are often linked. I had so much fun playing Anna. I want people to see her as a human being, not as a character to understand what drives her and why she did what she did. More from British Vogue:

