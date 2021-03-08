Nathan Sports splits into clothes





Nathan has been equipping athletes with hydration packs and other essentials for over three decades. Today, the company is launching into clothing for the first time. Nathan, a division of California-based United Sports Brands, will launch a collection of running clothing for men and women today. The tight assortment will include long-sleeved and short-sleeved T-shirts, quarter-zip zips, men’s shorts, joggers and jackets, as well as T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, joggers, leggings and jackets. jackets for women. Learn more about WWD Nathan is a leader in the production of essential running items such as hydration vests, belts, handhelds, bottles, running bags, active visibility and reflective vests sold in running stores. specialty, outdoor retailers and sporting goods stores in 45 countries, but had never offered clothing. We always wondered, what else can we do, what other categories can we explore so that we can continue to provide the essentials our runners need to keep improving their runs? said Mary Harden, director of marketing. Time and time again, clothing has become the literal leader. So we decided to take the leap. She said the clothes are designed to move and sweat, are lightweight, and have plenty of storage options. It is also intended to work just as well for the avid runner as it is for everyday activities like training, races and everything in between, she added. Greg Houser, senior vice president of product and design, said each product offers 360-degree reflectivity, chafe-free seams, and moisture-free, quick-drying fabrics. The jackets are water and wind resistant with a ventilated back and stowage pockets and the shorts are double layered with a compression panel inside. The zippers are click-free, so they’re quiet while running. For more lifestyle options, joggers are also offered for both sexes. Prices range from $ 45 for a Dash t-shirt and $ 55 for Essential shorts to $ 125 for a men’s Tour jacket and $ 40 for a tank top, $ 75 for a quarter-zip sweater, $ 85 for leggings and $ 125 for a women’s Traverse jacket. Nathan will showcase the line on a revamped website and the company will also employ brand ambassadors who represent a wide range of runners and lifestyles, Harden said. The the plan is to further expand the collection in terms of styles and colors in the future. United Sports Brands also operates Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutters and Glukos and is part of Bregal Partners, a private equity firm. Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

