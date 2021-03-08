Missouri’s biggest problem continues to lose to LSU | Men’s basketball Mizzou

There may not be time to fix Missouri’s biggest basketball problem.
In an 86-80 loss to LSU on Saturday afternoon, MU remained competitive. In fact, he held a narrow lead or tied with LSU for 13 minutes in the second half. But unsurprisingly, Missouri has started to fold.
With just over a minute to go, the game was tied at 80. Forward Trendon Watford pulled a short jumper to give LSU the final lead of the game. Will Wades’ group ran 6-0 in the 1:02 final and drained each of their last four shots to end the game. Missouri has missed seven of its last eight.
A heckler on Twitter, possibly a MU fan, found himself in the Post-Dispatchs Dave Matters mentions on Sunday afternoon. The fan insinuated that Missouri are failing to close games. Matter responded with a solid statistic: MU is 6-1 in games decided by five points or less this season. While that’s a good number, it rules out the special circumstances in which Missouri blew pellets beyond the last minute of a game.
Missouri also struggled to close games in February. Against Arkansas, he fell in overtime. His 13-point lead in the second half evaporated in Georgia. After leading Ole Miss with just 9:25 left in the Mizzou Arena rematch, the Tigers lost again. In Saturday’s game, MU let a game get away in a minute.
There are several things that brought MU to this point. Cameron Thomas, an NBA Draft draft pick and Division-1’s fourth-leading scorer, can shoulder much of the blame.
Thomas broke for 29 points on 9 of 13 shots, posting an NBA-level shot to a degree that Missouri hasn’t seen all season. His 69.2% shooting performance was the most efficient of any opposing player who has scored at least 28 points against MU this season.
Coach Cuonzo Martin may point out the stagnants Missouri saw in their attack. He has options. He can lift hell during the 4:40 streak in the first half where MU couldn’t score a basket. Or he can jump up and down about the 4:32 final of the game in which Missouri only managed one basket.
The LSU’s game plan for senior Jeremiah Tilmon should also be recognized. The big man who sees doubles is obvious. But LSU’s masterful denial and the devious third man who would help and stunt late completely disrupted Tilmons’ game.
Whatever the reason, each of them brought Missouri to this tipping point with just over a minute left.
Watford’s shot was never properly matched. Instead, he was rivaled by what could have been the strangest game of junior guard Xavier Pinsons’ career. He became indecisive, seemingly looking to pass as he ascended for a midrange jumper. It ended in a hitch and a hole that was impossible to dig with so little time and momentum.
The collapse was not the game that escaped MU. It was another chapter from a book that already had too many pages. Statistics on issues are useful, but misleading. That doesn’t explain streaks like the one that followed on Saturday. All it took was a poor defense from Missouri on a basket from Watford, and a poor decision from Pinson on the other end seconds later. Two pieces.
Stretches like this robbed MU of a handful of wins. After all, many of the aforementioned games were basically decided by a few goods. The free throws that Missouris failed in his attempt to retaliate are what pushes the lead above five and protects the Tigers’ precious 6-1 record in games decided by five points or less.
MU has shown that it is not a bad team with this surprising year. But with their recent history of losing leads, are Missouri as good of a team as they were before February 6?
It’s probably too late to change Missouris’ style of play. The Tigers will have to hope their games are decided by five points or less to improve their chances of reducing their leads with their two offers in March.