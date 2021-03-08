Panthers perform impressive in Win Over Radford





To place:High Point, North Carolina (Green Stadium) Goal:High Point 4, Radford 1 Registers:High point (4-1, 2-0), Radford (2-3, 1-2) Next HPU event: Saturday, March 13 – vs Campbell (Buies Creek, NC) HIGH POINT, NC –The High Point University men’s soccer team beat Radford in a dominant fashion Sunday, March 7 night 4-1. MD Myers led the way in scoring for HPU as tonight’s performance marked the fourth game of this season, he has scored two goals in one game. “We were excellent tonight, we were dominant in all categories”, Coach Zach Haines said after the 4-1 victory over Radford. “The most impressive thing about the guys tonight is that they responded. We didn’t have our best performance and obviously didn’t get the result at Liberty so we talked all week about responding, to be resilient, to make sure we came out with the right one We were there from the start, we were fantastic tonight so I’m really proud of the result, of course whenever you can get a result in the Deep South , but the way we did it was really impressive. Especially after a little bit of adversity last week. “ The Panthers struck first in the 14th minute as Alex Avril finished a deep ball that perfectly divided two defenders played by Myers. Abril sprinted to the sideline as he was greeted by a group of ecstatic teammates as he gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. The Panthers broke again in the 29th minute after Davis biggerstaff played a ball to Myers who drove a low, hard shot and placed it perfectly in the lower right corner to put HPU 2-0. HPU came out in the second half just as strong as the Panthers added another in the 50th minute. Lalas Ayertey found Sebastien chalbaud midfield, who then played a deep ball to Myers as he completed the breakaway opportunity. Myers has now scored a brace in four of five games for HPU this season. High Point regained their fourth of the night in the 67th minute after Ayertey played a long ball behind the defensive line for Abril by himself on the right side. Abril found Chalbaud through the goal as he folded the ball around the goalkeeper hitting the upper ninety to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead. Radford managed to find a goal in the last minute of the game. With the win, the Panthers improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Deep South. FOLLOWING:High Point are looking to continue their strong start in conference play as they travel to Buies Creek to face the Camels on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Campbell University. #GoHPU

