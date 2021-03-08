Men’s water polo places second in MAWPC championship





Men’s water polo shirt | March 7, 2021 LEWISBURG, PA. Men’s water polo finished second in the MAWPC Championship on Sunday, beating George Washington in the semifinals before falling to Bucknell in the championship game. La Salle ended his season in a truly exciting way, upsetting the Colonials and putting himself on the the point of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The Explorers then quickly took the lead against nationally ranked Bucknell before the Bison fled with the game. La Salle 6, George Washington 4

HOW DID IT HAPPEN Explorers quickly took the lead thanks to senior goals Cole strohson and Ash lyne and junior Tyler williams . The Blue & Gold masked the Colonials in the opening frame.

and and junior . The Blue & Gold masked the Colonials in the opening frame. George Washington brought one back in the second period, but senior Karl Miller blocked to set up La Salle 4-1 at the half.

blocked to set up La Salle 4-1 at the half. Senior Daniel Domotor pushed the lead to four at the start of the third quarter. A strike from the Colonials canceled the Hungarians’ count and the Explorers entered the final frame until 5-2.

pushed the lead to four at the start of the third quarter. A strike from the Colonials canceled the Hungarians’ count and the Explorers entered the final frame until 5-2. Domotor found the back of the net in the fourth. Two late goals from George Washington weren’t enough and the Blue & Gold advanced to the final. IN THE NUMBERS The number seven de La Salle had a monster game, contributing to all but one goal. Domotor finished with two goals, three assists, two steals, two exclusions won and two blocks.

The other big game was from the first year Veljko Kotarica in mesh. The Serb made 11 saves on 15 shots and made five interceptions.

in mesh. The Serb made 11 saves on 15 shots and made five interceptions. Strohson, also on the scoresheet, added two interceptions and two won exclusions to his stat line.

Sophomore Callin Chimilar led all the players on the field with three interceptions, while also securing an assist. Bucknell 11, La Salle 3

HOW DID IT HAPPEN The home team struck first in the championship game, answered by Strohson two minutes later. La Salle took the lead thanks to Miller at 3.30am before Bucknell scored twice to nudge the front as the opening quarter drew to a close.

Bucknell found the back of the net to start the second period, making it 4-2. Strohson scored to reduce the deficit to one goal, but the Bison widened their lead with two more scores before half-time.

The hosts, up 6-3 at intermission, continued to increase the advantage when play resumed. The Explorers couldn’t find a route back into play as Bucknell scored twice. more.

Three more scores for the Bison consolidated their 11-3 victory. IN THE NUMBERS Kotarica did his best to keep the Bison at bay during the afternoon game. The rookie recorded nine saves on 17 shots.

Strohson and Miller were the scorers, with La Salle number four scoring a brace. He also added a theft and blocking.

Chimilar was again a defensive nuisance with two interceptions and three exclusions won.

