Watch of the week: H. Moser & Cie. Swiss Alp Watch





Smartwatches can make phone calls, monitor your vital signs, help you navigate the backcountry, and more. This leaves mechanical watches and the companies that make them at a standstill: Analog watches cannot compete with the capabilities of digital watches, so how do they compete? For most watchmakers and watch collectors, the answer is to focus on fine design and craftsmanship. But Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie took this idea even further with its Swiss Alp Watch Final Upgrade, a watch which marries an elegant aesthetic of the digital age with a handcrafted mechanical movement. An ode to minimalism and sobriety, the final upgrade of the Swiss Alp Watch strikes the perfect balance between traditional watchmaking and technological development, says Men's diary Fashion editor Kevin Breen. The Final Upgrade is the last and final piece in a series that H. Moser & Cie launched in 2016 in response to the boom in smartwatches. The idea: to find a way to respond to modern technology without abandoning the mechanical roots of the brand. The final upgrade, which is available in a limited series of just 50 pieces, is the ultimate expression of watchmakers' unique fusion of old and new. At first glance, you might mistake the final Swiss Alp Watch upgrade for a digital gadget with a touchscreen, but this beauty is completely mechanical. The minimalist dial uses Vantablack, one of the darkest substances ever created, to give the watch an intensely inky background reminiscent of a screen, while the simple hands and the absence of logos or indices give it a decidedly elegant appearance. A second running indicator at the 6 o'clock position cleverly evokes a charging wheel, a common sight on almost all digital devices. While the face of the watch is entirely minimalist in the digital age, the see-through caseback is a whole different story. It is capped with sapphire crystal and reveals the intricate and beautifully crafted internal workings of the Swiss-made HMC 324 movement (a power indicator dial is also tucked there). According to H. Moser & Cie., Each of the components on display is finished and decorated by hand, and together they form a strong counterpoint to the sleek aesthetic of the watch face. A hand-stitched alligator leather strap completes the look, and the all-black textured material adds a welcome touch of classic style. The steel case is coated with black DLC for durability, and at 38.2mm by 44mm, it's about the size of an Apple Watch Series 6. But unlike an Apple Watch, it pays homage almost 200 years of Swiss watchmaking expertise the old and the new can, in fact, coexist. [$30,800; h-moser.com]

