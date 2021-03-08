Women in Fashion featured at the International Women’s Day virtual conference organized by Fyli and Double A Labs





Double A Labs x Fyli featured speakers, top left Kendra Scott, top right Jamie Lima. Double A Labs x Fyli

In honor of International Women’s Day, Double A Laboratories and Fyli will host a fully immersive virtual conference experience that will feature more than 75 diverse women in positions of power. The first event of its kind will bring together Fyli (which means ‘tribe’ in Greek), a community of over 6,000 women in one 3D interactive world. Guests can enter the rooms where they watch the keynotes of the speakers, the round tables. This year centers around the Tribe to Thrive theme, a reminder to the unity that is still needed to deal with the pandemic and its economic effects. The conference kicks off on International Women’s Day and will be available throughout March, Women’s History Month. “Tribe To Thrive” banner, Double A Labs x Fyli featured speakers. Double A Labs x Fyli

The gamified elements of the conference help to continue participating in hours of exclusive content from thought leaders and influencers around the world. This includes personalities from the fashion industry who will be a part of the program. Among these are Jordana Guimaraes, the co-founder of Trendy innovation, a platform dedicated to being a resource for sustainable fashion that amplifies the challenges and voices of the green department. Jewelry designer Kendra scott will be a speaker, as well as Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics which was acquired by LOreal and made Lima the company’s first female CEO in over 110 years of existence. Jamie Kern Lima, Founder of IT Cosmetics, speaks to 100 digital influencers who have joined Beaches … [+] Resorts for their 5th Annual Social Media Conference on the Sand at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa on October 17, 2019 in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos. Located in the luxurious Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort, “ Social Media on the Sand ” has become the go-to annual conference for digital influencers looking to improve their craft. Getty Images for Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa

Music concerts and performance art will also keep attendees engaged and disconnected from work-related thoughts. Dating can have the most unique features on the interactive 3D platform created by Double A Labs. Communication meeting rooms allow up to 50 people to network with each other in a separate link from the Phygital World conference environment. Participants can move around the room with the icon and drag their image to one of the women presented in the room and speak openly with them. The volume of the selected speaker’s voice becomes louder or quieter as you get closer to or farther from their on-screen icon. Double A Labs x Fyli featured speakers. Double A Labs x Fyli

The IWD conference honors the social, cultural and political achievements of women in various businesses and industries. Topics covered include women, raising capital and creating equity through inclusion, acquiring knowledge to support business growth and career path growth while detailing strategies and practices motivation for a building through a post-pandemic rise. Leaders will share and discuss topics on the global platform throughout the one-day conference. Additionally, a topic like Using Technology to Change Perspectives reflects modern day sentiment. Reshaping the narrative is the goal of creating a call to action to accelerate gender parity with the support and alignment of women and men. Double A Labs and Fyli will broadcast the event live on Youtube for viewers to hear the ideas and information offered to help women around the world.







