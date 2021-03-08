First Look: Nathan running clothing can handle sweat, precipitation, sun and snow

After starting with hydration equipment in 1985, Nathan Sports is now branching out into performance running clothing.

Today, Nathan adds clothes to its wide range of gears. The running brand, which currently manufactures hydration belts, vests, bottles, gloves and other running accessories, is unveiling two full lines of clothing and there are plenty of them. Women’s styles and 10 Men’s in total, each with different features and color options, including shorts, joggers, tights, t-shirts, jackets, ultralight diapers, and more.

“We’ve been running together for decades, and our collection of running essentials continues to deliver intuitive design, premium quality and a focus on what matters most,” Nathan wrote. “Now that extraordinary attention is reflected in our new line of Nathan running clothing.”

I’ve tested a variety of shorts, shirts, and two jackets, just a fraction of what Nathan has to offer now (for this review styles are available in both men and women unless otherwise noted).

In short: Nathan’s new clothing line is definitely built and focused on the dedicated runner. The line includes all types of diapers and the clothing (tops and bottoms) comes with features. Overall, we found the sizing accurate and almost everything comfortable, well-designed, and most importantly, packed with pockets.

Nathan running clothing

For me, Nathan’s new clothes hit the trio: performance-oriented, comfortable and versatile. (Although if I ranked these qualities, I would put comfort first.)

Depending on the diaper, Nathan fabrics use nylon, polyester, TENCEL and spandex (7% to 18% for four-way stretch diapers).

Every item in Nathan’s clothing line (except t-shirts) has at least one pocket and at least one reflective swipe. (Most items have more.) It was obvious right out of the box, and straight from my first run, that Nathan has done some serious research, development and testing in his new lineup.

Specifically, the brand has strived to ensure that runners are (1) comfortable and equipped, and (2) visible whether on the road or on the trails.

The other design feature evident in most of Nathan’s clothes is the brushed-knit pocket lining which offers bold pops of pattern. It’s not just for the style, but it looks cool.

Soft stitched linings serve as extra protection for items like sunglasses, phone, etc. And you won’t have to worry about scratches or wearing a microfiber cloth. The hooded jacket we tested below even has brushed knit accents at the back of the neck, where the hood rises as it comes down.

Nathan running clothing review

The Traverse jacket, while not my favorite piece tested, was actually the piece I ran with the most often. It sits somewhere between a zipped shirt and a “jacket” in the more traditional sense.

Shirt qualities? It goes well in hot weather with just a sports bra or tank. It also has thumb loops on the cuffs. And while the fabric is thicker, there is ventilation in the back, which makes it more breathable than I expected. The qualities of the jacket? It is windproof, water resistant and has two zippered hand pockets.

Most of the time it was an outerwear for me, but it has the versatility to act as a mid layer.

Already one of my favorite running jerseys Nathan spent time designing this tee. Its Tri Blend fabric is super soft and it has excellent quick-drying properties, along with other standard clothing features that we probably all look for in running t-shirts (like flatlock seams and reflective bangs).

The shirt has what Nathan calls a “comfy stretch side split seam” (pictured below). Basically it looks like a flattering drooping tail. The jersey definitely kept moving with my torso as I jogged, twisted and sprinted, and I didn’t notice any tugging or bulking during a fast run.

Yes, a tee is a tee, but for $ 45 and the quality, it’s a really pretty one that has definitely made its way into my rotation of favorite workout shirts.

I tested two of Nathan’s three short running styles. (The third style, the Crossed shorts, in women only, are high waisted and tight, which I personally think looks better for indoor training than running.)

Enter the Essential shorts. I loved, love run into these. They have a wide mesh panel on the sides to allow moisture wicking and breathability, as well as a light and airy feel. From stair workouts to hot trail running, even commuting, these shorts have worked really well.

The belt is a little low on the hips, but it is comfortable and has a very nice brushed band.

On the real features: The zippered pocket (they have three in total) on the Essential shorts is located on the back right, at a slight angle. The pocket placement is good and the pocket spans the entire back of the shorts, so when you have a few small items stowed in there, the weight is distributed evenly.

The pocket also has a nice paracord buckle pull light that’s easy to locate and in my opinion better than a standard zipper.

The other two pockets are located on the sides of the shorts, like a drop-in style incorporated into the mesh panels. They can just hold a phone, although we preferred these pockets for storing energy snacks and snacks. And we even have an elastic clip loop for the keys.

I don’t think I’ve ever owned a pair of running shorts as light as these, let alone a pair with Three nicely incorporated pockets. Note: men Essential shorts, with exactly the same materials and features, a different look, with a 9 inch inseam.

While this jacket is only available in men’s size, that did not prevent us from testing it. Women can order a size smaller, which I did, and the size worked pretty well (see notes below).

I mainly wanted to test the Tour Jacket because it’s the toughest jacket in Nathan’s line-up, and given the weather forecast approaching, I wanted something I could wear in harsh winter elements. I wore the Tour once in 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit and light snow, and once in 30 degrees ish and rain.

The Tour jacket isn’t light, but it’s not meant to be. He is “built for the elements” and, in that regard, he succeeded. The DWR coating is good and beads water well, even on the wettest days. The rear ventilation also worked great, I never felt too hot or stuffy, and it kept me dry even on my rainy run.

The elastic cuffs and the trims on the neck and hood are comfortable; the same goes for the hood (i.e. it fits my little head). I was worried there would be issues with converting the sizes, but luckily the hood, shoulders, and hem look good on me.

And this jacket was just slightly more spacious, perfect layering with a light fleece underneath. The sleeves were a bit long, but other than that no complaints.

My only downside: I wish there was an extra pocket, maybe an internal pocket or a breast pocket, when I was running in thermal tights (no pockets). Nathan let us know that he originally designed a few of the jackets with internal pockets. But given the plethora of pockets in its short layers and pants, the brand has removed this element from the design.

That being said, the zippered hand pockets on the Towerwere enough to store a phone and, if necessary, gloves.

Overall feedback

As you can see, I loved testing out some of the new pieces of Nathan clothing. I couldn’t test everything, and it’s interesting that I only had 3 weeks to test. Given the extensive list of clothes Nathan has just debuted, we’ll be sure to continue testing these and other styles in the future.

Don’t miss Nathan’s first clothing offer either! To launch the launch of his clothing line, Nathan offers everybody a 15% discount, available on your first purchase of clothing. Visit Nathan’s website for more details.

