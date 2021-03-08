Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow opens for Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN Givenchy released their first runway show with creative director Matthew M. Williams at the helm, and the Paris Fashion Week film was opened by Meadow Walker, 22, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker. The actor, best known for starring in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, died in 2013. Meadow Walker signed with DNA Models in New York City and kicked off the year with an ad campaign for Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, followed by the brand’s runway show at New York Fashion Week. Meadow Walker opened Givenchy’s Fall-Winter 2021 presentation. Credit: Givenchy Givenchy Walker’s 10-minute video appears in viewers’ transports in an industrial space that combines fashion and underground nightlife. Male and female models navigate labyrinth-shaped metal walkways before Walker is illuminated from above, starting the procession. In the vast space, they trample the catchy sounds of Robert Hood, a producer and DJ from Detroit and known as one of the founding fathers of minimal techno. The Fall / Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection features predominantly black and cream layered silhouettes, including oversized outerwear and tailored blazers, as well as details including architectural shoulders and harnesses. The collection “is a blend of luxury and austerity,” Givenchy said in a press release. Credit: Givenchy Paris Fashion Week was held in virtual shows due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and many designers expressed the challenges of pandemic life through their collections and films. Givenchy, in its press release, qualifies the new collections for men and women “of an offer which transcends troubled times”. “In many ways this collection speaks of a constant tension between two worlds. It’s about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; it’s about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy,” he said. Williams said in a press release. “We wanted to bring a sense of lived reality alongside precision, elegance and extravagance in clothes and looks. Ultimately, fashion for us is a way of being, feeling and connecting rather than a game to be played. , filling it with emotion – like music you can wear. “ The layered looks with oversized outerwear were punctuated with skin-revealing knits and dresses. Credit: Givenchy Williams – who is known for his streetwear brand 1017 Alyx 9SM, as well as his work for Lady Gaga’s House of Gaga – was named Givenchy’s creative director last year after Clare Waight Keller stepped down. The French luxury brand’s first campaign under Williams’ leadership was launched for the Spring / Summer 2021 collection and featured images from longtime Williams collaborator British photographer Nick Knight. The 10 minute film takes place in a large industrial space with the beating sounds of minimal techno. Credit: Givenchy When Williams joined Givenchy, he indicated the direction he would take, saying in a statement he was eager to bring the label “into a new era of modernity and inclusiveness.” “In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, with my community and my colleagues, and I intend to contribute to positive change,” he said.

