Questions about COVID-19 vaccine, farm worker wages, sustainable fashion

On this Monday March 8, episode of Sundial:

Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

The United States immunizes an average of 2 million people per day, with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines all on the market. But distribution proved to be a bigger challenge, with millions still waiting for their photos. Confusing scenes have been reported at vaccine distribution sites in South Florida.

Senior sundial producer Chris Remington visited a Florida city vaccination site over the weekend and found hundreds of people online, many of whom did not meet the qualifications for vaccinations.

We spoke with Dr. Aileen Marty, a member of the Miami-Dade COVID task force and professor of infectious diseases at Florida International University. She explained why it is so critical for individuals to get vaccinated, regardless of their individual risk.

Somewhere between 35 and 40 percent of people with COVID-19 continue to show symptoms. This includes people with mild to moderate illness, not just people in hospital. We don’t know how long these complications will last. This is something they should be very aware of. The second thing they need to consider is that the immunity people get against the wild virus really isn’t necessarily quality immunity, Marty said.

The CDC has released its list of guidelines for those who have already received their final dose and that may mean a return to some semblance of normalcy. Fully vaccinated people can congregate indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing.

This is what we have been striving for for months now. So yes, that [the vaccination] is very useful. It fits the science we are that we have currently been able to muster on vaccinated people, Marty said.

Wages of agricultural workers

Florida employs the most seasonal migrant farm workers of any state nationwide. Agriculture is a huge part of the state economy, especially in areas like Palm Beach County.

A multi-year struggle has led to a slight increase in federal wages for H-2A guest workers, from $ 11.71 to $ 12.08 per hour. A new investigation explored the important role these guest workers play in Palm Beach County.

They work on farms, usually picking or collecting fruits and vegetables, sometimes not. About 90% of them are from Mexico … they come here for a very specific period of time. Maybe they’ll come here to work just during watermelon picking season and they’ll pick watermelons between then and then, said Wendy Rhoades, who covered the story for the Palm Beach Post.

Workers have an arrival date and an end date already planned before their arrival, with the farmers who employ them reimbursing the cost of accommodation and transport.

These are workers who arrive in the United States from other countries only on a temporary basis for a specific project. The way they’re paid is that they have to get the highest of the going local wages, the state’s federal minimum wage or something called the negative wage rate, ”Rhoades said.

Sustainable fashion

The pandemic has affected every aspect of the fashion industry, from the way clothes are created to the outfits we choose to wear. COVID-19 has drawn attention to inequality, racism and lack of environmental awareness in the fashion world.

We spoke with Joanis Duran, the founder of the local sustainable and ethical fashion brand Kalani and Wolf.

These huge fashion houses that produce fabrics overseas or here locally, whatever they consider to be no longer wearable or may have some damage, we [Kalani and Wolf] will take these fabrics in stock, collect them and transform them into wearable clothing for women. We’re creating masks, headdresses, dresses, and now we’re going to bring ups and downs, said Duran.

Kalani + Wolf focuses on sustainable fashion accessible to all body types.

Duran also said the pandemic prevented his business from moving to a store in person.

His business is sustainable, as opposed to fast fashion.

Fast fashion means more products discarded, more things ending up in landfills. There’s more cheap fashion, cheap labor, “said Asanyah Davidson, president of the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College.” Fast fashion has sort of become the bone of contention within industry. The fashion industry is the second polluting industry in the world. “