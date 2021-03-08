A look at Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview dress





Meghan Markle has mastered the art of sending messages with her style, and the outfit she chose for her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey did not disappoint. For the intimate shoot, which aired Sunday night on CBS, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, donned a $ 4,700 Armani dress adorned with a lotus flower print. A spokesperson for Markle says Town & Country that the design was specifically chosen for symbolic purposes. Long associated with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment, the resilient lotus can ‘flourish despite seemingly difficult conditions’, a fitting choice for an interview in which the Duchess spoke of her ‘almost insurvable’ time as a member. of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak with Oprah Winfrey. AP As well as accentuating Markle’s baby bump with her belted waist, the Armani dress also served to tie her up to her new home on the West Coast. Formerly nicknamed “the man who invented the red carpet dressing room” by The Telegraph, Giorgio Armani helped create the concept of outfitting Hollywood stars for big events and has dressed stars like Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Beyonc and countless others over the years. Likewise, Markle accessorized with jewelry from Canadian brand Birks and British designer Pippa Small, makes a subtle nod to two countries she calls home. But perhaps the most eye-catching addition to the Duchess’s ensemble was Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet. They wanted to wear the bracelet to have [Harrys] mother there with them during the interview, a spokesperson for Markle told the Today show. Meghan Markle wore a diamond tennis bracelet from Princess Diana’s collection for her interview with Oprah Winfrey. CBS During the Sussexes’ conversation with Winfrey, Prince Harry, 36, said his late mother would feel angry and sad about the breakup of their relationship with the Royal Family, adding that whatever she would like, it was for us to be happy. For his part, the Duke of Sussex chose a look with a special tie for the couple’s son Archie: the same light gray J.Crew suit he wore for the babies’ public debut in May 2019 as well as for his christening. .

