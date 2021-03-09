Olivier Rousteing is in the air for Balmain Fall ’21

The #BalmainArmy is in flight! Travel is clearly in the mind of creative director Olivier Rousteing, who released Balmain’s fall-winter 2021 collection this afternoon in a video directed by Valentin Petit. After nine years at the helm of the French house, Rousteing’s reinvention of Balmain’s militarist uniform-haute couture ready-to-wear is constantly evolving and today’s presentation showed its latest iteration.

The first part of the fashion show was shot on an airplane and not in its interior; on the actual wing of a docked aircraft. Models in ruched dresses, chunky boots, leather jackets and pocket pants stormed the makeshift parade in shades of olive and black. This first part of the show wasn’t just monochromatic (although monochrome olive and shades of green are the most common); it also contained pops of neon yellow and shimmering olive through embossed quilted tops and dresses, as well as numerous bags embossed with Balmain’s geometric monogram first seen in the brand’s spring 2021 collection. It was really a fusion of models and militias; a literal interpretation of Rousteing’s “Balmain Army”, if you will.

With a camera flip, viewers moved from the wings of the plane to the tarmac beneath it, where the models appeared as well-dressed passengers. Olive green and neon tones appeared, but were replaced as primary colors by black, navy and tomato red. Striped knits, chunky earrings, flowing coats and a range of satchels, slim bags, trunks and puffy shoulder bags, some monogrammed, others colored to match their respective outfits, designed to an extremely elegant passenger set. Some aspects of the flight theme have been shown very literally, through pieces like compass pocket necklaces or an embossed pillow necklace. Others, like the wide pants, angular sunglasses, and jackets with pointy shoulders, were simply pieces one can only dream of swinging at the airport.

A rocket hangar served as the setting for the third act of the show, with the actors dressed in extremely militaristic outfits. Metallic silver reigned during this part of the show, covering jackets with wide cuffs, knits and jumpsuits. This is also the moment in the collection where Rousteing showed off one of his key signatures at Balmain: a weaving combination of materials blended into geometric shapes, using elements like lacing and eyelets. Those lines twisted in hues of neon yellow and traffic cone orange on cropped jackets and pointed-shoulder minidresses, as well as a range of men’s outerwear. Once again, a literal interpretation of the aviation theme emerged through a bag in the shape of a massive paper airplane.

The build-up served as a preface to the finale, which took place in space, or at least Rousteing’s version of an extraordinary fashion show. The colors of each part of the collection olive, black, yellow, orange, red, silver were all over the circular light trail, with new additions of hot pink and ice blue. Women’s clothing was only business, as most models wore broad-shouldered suits reminiscent of the mighty clothing of the 80s. Meanwhile, men’s bombers, jackets with pockets, and cargo pants looked like perfect sets for astronauts on vacation. With their futuristic, space-inspired clothing, many looked ready to step off the runway and take a giant leap to the moon (which was nearby). Literal embodiments of this theme have also made appearances; a silver and orange men’s jumpsuit resembled a light astronaut suit, while the paper airplane design reappeared as a baggage pouch and charm.

For the upcoming fall season, Rousteing appears to be continuing rapid growth for Balmain’s future. After all, moving from the airport to outer space is a big transition. The collection made excellent use of its many Balmain signatures, while pursuing new developments like the brand’s retro monogram. Still, it broke new ground with more texture games, as well as numerous bag styles (a structural tote, accented on the outside with soft pouches) combining a utilitarian and modern aesthetic. It is clear that there is a push for brand expansion, but also a dependence on particular commodities; this was evident from the multiple colors of the shoes, bags and jewelry across the four stages of the collection.

However, there were no soft clothes in sight; for the Balmain army, athleisure is not part of its wardrobe. While taking his bow on the wing of the plane, Rousteing’s own outfit seemed to embody the underlying message: Balmain has staples (double-breasted blazers), but is constantly reinventing himself (loose pants) and heading towards the future (sneakers with an extraordinarily thick sole). ). Perhaps as he stared at the camera, the designer was already dreaming up his spring and resort offerings for next year. Either way, going from a plane to the moon might be a small step for humans, but just a (not so giant) leap for Balmain.

See the highlights of the collection below:

