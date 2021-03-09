CT Hedden talks Mayan fashion and earlobe collage – WWD

After the pandemic ended the New York club scene, drag artist CT Hedden traveled to Tulum, Mexico for a new experience that proved to be both a strong financial move and personally informative.

What was supposed to be a two-week stay has turned into a three-month stay, and Hedden has another month to go. Hedden, a drag artist at Gitano’s New York location, as well as Indochina and other outposts, has been invited to perform in Tulum. Initially, however, Hedden, who prefers to be identified as “he” and “him,” was shot “for being in drag and bartend.” But the response has been so robust that Hedden now also works with a number of nearby properties, working out the door, selling bottle service and helping to generate business.

Staying in drag for 12 more hours a day in the heat and humidity of Tulum takes work, as does “putting a lot of hairspray” on her face to keep the makeup intact, Hedden said, adding that everything is in order. outside, even hotel meals. “Fashion is literally 120% of what I do. Mexico had never known the drag – the sparkle, the glamor. My aesthetic is very avant-garde. It’s a cross between normal drag and track drag ”with some Comme des Garçons, Marc Jacobs and other designer brands mixed together. The preference of Tulum residents for natural beauty products without chemicals or paraffins is something he plans to continue to embrace once he returns to the United States.

Referring to her penchant for spraying hair on her face, Hedden described it as “an old-fashioned drag queen trick from the 1990s catwalks. Please put in brackets:” Don’t try this at home. ” . I put toilet paper in my nostrils to spray my face. But like I said, I don’t recommend it. Sometimes your eyelashes get stuck. But everything for art. I used nail glue on my earlobes like crazy because our jewelry is so extravagant and heavy. Most are magnetic or clip-on. What we do as drag queens is put foundation on our earlobes and then layer it on, powder it down, put on nail glue and attach the jewelry. To be honest, removing it isn’t great.

Along with the bulk of tourists from Europe and the rest of New York, Hedden said, “It’s amazing how many socialites, reality TV stars, fashion designers and celebrities I’ve seen, whether they are hiding or not. If anyone comes, I find out right away. Marc Jacobs was here for a private birthday; Lola, Madonna’s daughter, Luann [de Lesseps] of ‘[Real] Housewives [of New York City]’,’ Mexican actress Eiza González from ‘I Care a Lot’ and other Mexicans, but also Brazilians, stars and fashion people.

Hedden extended her stay by two weeks to participate with a fashion show on April 4 that will showcase the work of a group of 10 Mexican and Mayan designers. A designer arranged for her grandmother to open what will be an intergenerational show that will support women’s rights and a charity. After meeting the designers, Hedden devotes his time only to experience and not to profit. Featuring designers from Tulum, Cancun, Copa and Mexico City, the show will take place in Gitano and the reception will take place at a nearby location.

Not about to wear tribal prints, make the culture their own, or be “disrespectful to the descendants of this land,” Hedden has spent time learning about Mayan cultures and how the whole tapestry works. , fashion and other products are all locally sourced. Besides seeing photos of how indigenous Mayan descendants dress and learning about fashion, he said, “It’s also interesting that a 3,000-year-old people wear makeup. [years ago]. The way they created makeup from clay, mud and crushed flowers is so fascinating. People kissed me; I learned a lot about fashion, makeup and their jewelry making. The reason I stay here is because my fashion sense is changing as well. There is a technique that is almost like weaving where they use a device with sand to smooth the fibers of the fabric.

Having experienced a lot of hatred and assault on Instagram for what some see as a pretty cushy pandemic retreat, Hedden said strict COVID-19 safety precautions such as temperature checks and social distancing were in place at the beach club. Explaining that he was concerned about falling ill before his arrival, Hedden said he wears a plastic mask and does not travel to nearby towns. “At the same time, as an artist, that’s how I pay my bills. I am not receiving relief funds [from the government]. I still have rent to pay in New York. Hedden added that accommodation and meals are paid for. “If I can survive, learn the culture, develop my art and my aesthetic and follow all the rules, that’s all I really care about.”

He praised his bosses in Tulum, Melissa Perlman, who created Bikini Bootcamp, and James Gardner from Gitano for taking the risk of bringing a drag queen to the area. Despite the good reception, Hedden said his personal safety was a concern before arriving. “You always hear these stories about everything that happened in Mexico… but I have a cool head on my shoulders and I am aware of the situations in which I find myself. But like I said, the locals were great, super welcoming to me. Honestly, without the locals I don’t know if I would have stayed… the people here work for no income compared to what Americans get and they are beautiful people. It was a life changing experience. I look at art and aesthetics in a different way and have grown as a person.

With Indochina planning to reopen, Hedden will return to the United States next month. Back in New York, Hedden will reconnect with Susanne Bartsch for a few projects. “I can’t wait to see what the city looks like. I have been gone for so long. I hear such great news about things reopening Hope we are on the way back to normal [wave]. “