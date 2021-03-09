Junior League Tackles Plight of Working Poor With “Little Black Dress” – Boca Raton’s Most Trusted News Source





Scheduled for March 8-12, will raise funds for disadvantaged women and children Boca Raton, FL The Junior League of Boca Raton will launch the second annual Little Black Dress (LBDI), a week-long outreach campaign, March 8-12e, to raise funds to help underserved women and children in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Junior League members participating in Little Black Dress will wear the same black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities and access to resources. Wearing the same black dress or outfit symbolizes the grim situation and struggles that many members of our community face on a daily basis. Members will post to their social media portrayed in the dress. To support Little Black Dress, visit https://jlbr.charityproud.org/Fundraising/P2P/2473 or send a check to the Boca Raton Junior League, Vegso Community Resource Center, 261 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Donations are fully tax deductible. Donations will be used to support the programs and mission of the JLBR, including Feeding Our Community, Self-Esteem programs and the Diaper Bank. Founded in 2014 by the London Junior League, the Little Black Dress Initiative has been embraced by junior leagues across the United States. The initiative will allow members to experience what it is like to own one dress and have to keep it clean and wear it for an entire week so that they can reflect on the impact of poverty and to the lack of choice of people living in poverty on a daily basis. League members will fundraise through their personal social networks. In Florida, 62% of the workforce is made up of mothers with young children and a quarter of state residents live below the poverty line. Our members will wear the same dress every day for five days to illustrate that many people who live in Florida have so little money to live on. Our goal is to raise awareness and raise funds, said Cristy Stewart Harfmann, president of the Boca Raton Junior League. The Little Black Dress initiative shows how limited resources affect daily life. The presidents of the Little Black Dress Initiative are Tara Patton and Cheryl Marcus. About the Boca Raton Junior League Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute over 35,000 volunteer hours and donate over $ 250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the southern community of Florida through areas of impact: child welfare, hunger, and support for nonprofits. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visitwww.JLBR.orgConnect with us onfacebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton, ortwitter.com/JLBocaRatonLogin hashtags for the initiative are #JLBR or #JLBRimpact, #LBDIJLBR







