India Fashion Weeks in Mumbai and Delhi combine into one event – WWD
NEW DELHI – India’s two largest biannual fashion weeks divided by geography – in Mumbai and Delhi – meet for the first time in 15 years, a full circle from which they began as one.
The five-day phy-gital fashion event is scheduled for March 16-21, with the opening show from Calcutta designer Anamika Khanna.
“It’s a tripartite agreement,” Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India, which organizes Indian Fashion Week, told WWD. “With Rise Worldwide and Lakmé Lever and we are making the best call around.”
This will be the first fashion week in a decade without the involvement of New York-based IMG, which was co-organizer with the alliance IMG Reliance, which worked in partnership with beauty brand Lakmé, a subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Ltd .
In December, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Ltd. acquired IMG to take over its India Lifestyle and Sports segment, further strengthening its position in fashion as it aims to become the largest player in the sector in the country, with more than 12,000 stores owned by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., as well as the fast growing e-commerce industry ajio.com.
“Nothing changes much for us in terms of actual work, the team is the same, I remain the same. Our agreement with Lakme continues, ”said Jaspreet Chandok, boss of Lifestyle companies at RISE Worldwide, which has been running Lakme Fashion Week for the past five years.
The designers hailed the collaboration as a visionary step that shows flexibility on both sides.
With Lakme Fashion Week following the see-now-buy-now pattern, and FDCI on the international calendar for the coming season, which one is it going to be?
“FDCI has always worked on the international purchasing season calendar, and we’ve been stuck with it for 21 years. But by hosting Digital Fashion Week last season, we broke that sacrosanct rule since shoppers weren’t coming here, and it gave designers the opportunity to showcase for the domestic market, ”observed Sethi.
“We put the power in the hands of the designers,” Chandok explained. “We don’t want to define what works for designers, or what they should do. As long as they are designers, the platform is open for you to communicate directly with the consumer or directly with the buyer. We leave it to designers to do what they think is best for their business. “
In separate conversations with WWD, the two organizers spoke of the new spirit of camaraderie, overcoming years of hellish rivalry. The unsaid, however, was the shock of egos and growing calls from designers for a one-of-a-kind, united fashion week that creates more strength for shoppers.
“I learned a catchy phrase from America: ‘If it ain’t broke, why fix it?’ But I felt the time for the correction was when the market was still struggling rather than when everything was broken. I’m a little old school and don’t like that much change, but it’s better to embrace the change, join hands and fight the current situation, ”commented Sethi. The markets are down, with sales below 60% compared to last year.
He added that in the early days of the partnership, the benefits were already becoming evident. “The shoots are done in cooperation, we also learn from each other,” he said.
Costs for designers remain the same, at almost half of physical stores. “The only extra may be to encourage creators to get into an ecommerce base, at just over $ 100, to be part of the storage room where unsold inventory is offered on the last day of the show.” an event in which the designers of the two fashion weeks are invited to participate, ”said Sethi.
Chandok is also optimistic about the outlook.
“I would say there’s been a lot of competition over the past decade, but in the last five years I’ve been here, I wouldn’t see it as an ego shock. We had a cordial relationship, we widened our fashion weeks and took them to new heights, regardless of what was happening on the other side, ”said Chandok.
“I think one plus one will equal three. I can’t think of anything that looks like a compromise, at least from our side. All the partners, including beauty brand Lakme, have come forward with the intention of making it work, so it’s half the battle won.
Shows that promote new talent will continue, as will the sustainability day and individual buyer programs will continue. The finale will continue as Lakme drove it, along with a promising designer who has yet to make a finale, to best present the new Lakme Beauty launch, usually with brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor.
As to whether this will become a permanent arrangement, Chandok said, “Whether it’s one event or two events in September / October, the point is that the spirit of collaboration will only get stronger. And that in itself will help the industry. “
