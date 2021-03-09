State Senator Dale Fowler launches dress distribution campaign





(WSIL) – An international mission to provide clothing for children has now reached southern Illinois. State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is working together to help children in need in our area. Fowler continues its efforts to give new clothes to children with its new Dress Distribution Drive. “It’s heartwarming. Our mission has always been to build the confidence and self-esteem of our local youth. And that’s what it does: create opportunities for these young girls to have the opportunity to have a beautiful brand new dress, ”he mentioned. Florida woman Joy Casino has sewn over 10,000 dresses. Its connection with Arise Veteran Foundation helped create a new home for dresses

in southern Illinois through its president, Kendall Brune. “And so I said, ‘oh I have dresses,’ and the reason we stored these dresses was because, due to Covid, all international cargo shipments were shut down. So, generally, they go to Nicaragua or Honduras ”. he said. At least 10 local agencies purchased 150 dresses to serve their communities. “We serve host families in 22 counties in southern Illinois. So we’ll make sure young women have the option of getting a nice dress for Easter or at church or for any occasion,” he said. said the representative of the Foster Family Resource Center in southern Illinois. , The O’Dells. Another agency says it hopes this will provide relief to some families in these difficult times. “Recently we got a call from a single parent who had lost everything in a fire and if there is anything we can do to make these kids feel safer and more normal, in a frustrating and trying time for them, then that’s ideal, ”said Lindsay Schroeder, director of family and youth services at Nightshield. Fowler says nearly 1,200 dresses will be donated. “More and more people are hearing about our mission to serve others. They want to be part of it. And that’s what Joy did, she became a part of that mission and we are very grateful for that, ”he said. For a list of agencies that distribute dresses, click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos